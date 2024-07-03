SectorChemicals
Open₹461.1
Prev. Close₹470.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.75
Day's High₹474
Day's Low₹461.1
52 Week's High₹488.8
52 Week's Low₹295.5
Book Value₹73.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)572.89
P/E155.17
EPS3.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.36
12.36
9.43
9.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
1.72
Reserves
76.97
74.54
27.35
24.94
Net Worth
89.33
86.9
36.78
36.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
43.48
30.42
32.59
31.64
yoy growth (%)
42.93
-6.68
3.02
23.04
Raw materials
-27.21
-9.55
-8.98
-11.37
As % of sales
62.58
31.39
27.55
35.94
Employee costs
-2.15
-1.67
-1.29
-0.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.32
10.86
12.69
9.7
Depreciation
-1.69
-0.95
-0.85
-0.38
Tax paid
-0.89
-2.01
-3.5
0
Working capital
-3.77
-4.9
-4.46
5.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.93
-6.68
3.02
23.04
Op profit growth
-63.25
-18.69
13.71
3.15
EBIT growth
-63.13
-21.61
21.46
5.34
Net profit growth
-72.55
-3.77
-5.28
9.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
86.09
61.32
43.48
30.42
32.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
86.09
61.32
43.48
30.42
32.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.17
0.83
0.31
1.24
1.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sunil S Lalbhai
Non Executive Director
T R Gopi Kannan
Independent Director
Sujal A Shah
Independent Director
Abhay R Jadeja
Independent Director
Mahalakshmi Subramanian
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit T Mankodi
Managing Director
Rajeev Kumar
Independent Director
Jyotin Mehta
Independent Director
Dipali Sheth
Independent Director
Drushti Desai
Independent Director
Venkatraman Srinivasan
Reports by Amal Ltd
Summary
Amal Ltd was incorporated in July, 1974. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing bulk chemicals such as Sulphuric Acid and Oleum and their downstream products such as Sulphur Dioxide and Sulphur Trioxide. The plant is located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Promoted by Piramal Group in 1974-75, the controlling interest was sold to Atul Ltd of Lalbhai Group in 1985-86.The Company is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of dye-intermediates in the country. In Jan.96, Amal Rasayan changed its name to Amal Products.The company has implemented various projects which includes a multi-purpose modern EOU to manufacture bulk drugs in Pardi, Gujarat. It has also set up an oleum / sulphuric acid and a bulk drug project. The company has implemented projects to manufacture oleum and 1200 tpa pigments in Ankleshwar and expanded the existing capacities of the Ankleshwar and Roha units. A project to manufacture synthetic yarn is under active consideration.ARL diversified into the manufacture of agro-chemical intermediates at its unit in Roha, Maharashtra. The company has signed an agreement with Western India Enterprises for the acquisition of their sick chemical unit in Roha, Maharashtra. With the amalgamation of this unit, the companys dye-intermediate capacity will increase by about 75%, as also its profitability.ARL exports its dye-intermediates to Russia, the US, Holland, Thailand and Germany, apart from enjoying a good domestic market. The company has completed the tria
Read More
The Amal Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹463.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amal Ltd is ₹572.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amal Ltd is 155.17 and 6.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amal Ltd is ₹295.5 and ₹488.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Amal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.26%, 3 Years at 4.42%, 1 Year at 30.43%, 6 Month at 21.47%, 3 Month at 45.22% and 1 Month at 1.26%.
