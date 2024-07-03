iifl-logo-icon 1
Amal Ltd Share Price

463.4
(-1.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:23:00 AM

  • Open461.1
  • Day's High474
  • 52 Wk High488.8
  • Prev. Close470.15
  • Day's Low461.1
  • 52 Wk Low 295.5
  • Turnover (lac)20.75
  • P/E155.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value73.09
  • EPS3.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)572.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Amal Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

461.1

Prev. Close

470.15

Turnover(Lac.)

20.75

Day's High

474

Day's Low

461.1

52 Week's High

488.8

52 Week's Low

295.5

Book Value

73.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

572.89

P/E

155.17

EPS

3.03

Divi. Yield

0

Amal Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Amal Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Amal Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.34%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 28.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amal Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.36

12.36

9.43

9.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

1.72

Reserves

76.97

74.54

27.35

24.94

Net Worth

89.33

86.9

36.78

36.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

43.48

30.42

32.59

31.64

yoy growth (%)

42.93

-6.68

3.02

23.04

Raw materials

-27.21

-9.55

-8.98

-11.37

As % of sales

62.58

31.39

27.55

35.94

Employee costs

-2.15

-1.67

-1.29

-0.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.32

10.86

12.69

9.7

Depreciation

-1.69

-0.95

-0.85

-0.38

Tax paid

-0.89

-2.01

-3.5

0

Working capital

-3.77

-4.9

-4.46

5.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

42.93

-6.68

3.02

23.04

Op profit growth

-63.25

-18.69

13.71

3.15

EBIT growth

-63.13

-21.61

21.46

5.34

Net profit growth

-72.55

-3.77

-5.28

9.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

86.09

61.32

43.48

30.42

32.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

86.09

61.32

43.48

30.42

32.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.17

0.83

0.31

1.24

1.74

Amal Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amal Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sunil S Lalbhai

Non Executive Director

T R Gopi Kannan

Independent Director

Sujal A Shah

Independent Director

Abhay R Jadeja

Independent Director

Mahalakshmi Subramanian

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit T Mankodi

Managing Director

Rajeev Kumar

Independent Director

Jyotin Mehta

Independent Director

Dipali Sheth

Independent Director

Drushti Desai

Independent Director

Venkatraman Srinivasan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amal Ltd

Summary

Amal Ltd was incorporated in July, 1974. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing bulk chemicals such as Sulphuric Acid and Oleum and their downstream products such as Sulphur Dioxide and Sulphur Trioxide. The plant is located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Promoted by Piramal Group in 1974-75, the controlling interest was sold to Atul Ltd of Lalbhai Group in 1985-86.The Company is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of dye-intermediates in the country. In Jan.96, Amal Rasayan changed its name to Amal Products.The company has implemented various projects which includes a multi-purpose modern EOU to manufacture bulk drugs in Pardi, Gujarat. It has also set up an oleum / sulphuric acid and a bulk drug project. The company has implemented projects to manufacture oleum and 1200 tpa pigments in Ankleshwar and expanded the existing capacities of the Ankleshwar and Roha units. A project to manufacture synthetic yarn is under active consideration.ARL diversified into the manufacture of agro-chemical intermediates at its unit in Roha, Maharashtra. The company has signed an agreement with Western India Enterprises for the acquisition of their sick chemical unit in Roha, Maharashtra. With the amalgamation of this unit, the companys dye-intermediate capacity will increase by about 75%, as also its profitability.ARL exports its dye-intermediates to Russia, the US, Holland, Thailand and Germany, apart from enjoying a good domestic market. The company has completed the tria
Company FAQs

What is the Amal Ltd share price today?

The Amal Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹463.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amal Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amal Ltd is ₹572.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amal Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amal Ltd is 155.17 and 6.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amal Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amal Ltd is ₹295.5 and ₹488.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amal Ltd?

Amal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.26%, 3 Years at 4.42%, 1 Year at 30.43%, 6 Month at 21.47%, 3 Month at 45.22% and 1 Month at 1.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amal Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amal Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.35 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 28.64 %

