Amal Ltd Summary

Amal Ltd was incorporated in July, 1974. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing bulk chemicals such as Sulphuric Acid and Oleum and their downstream products such as Sulphur Dioxide and Sulphur Trioxide. The plant is located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Promoted by Piramal Group in 1974-75, the controlling interest was sold to Atul Ltd of Lalbhai Group in 1985-86.The Company is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of dye-intermediates in the country. In Jan.96, Amal Rasayan changed its name to Amal Products.The company has implemented various projects which includes a multi-purpose modern EOU to manufacture bulk drugs in Pardi, Gujarat. It has also set up an oleum / sulphuric acid and a bulk drug project. The company has implemented projects to manufacture oleum and 1200 tpa pigments in Ankleshwar and expanded the existing capacities of the Ankleshwar and Roha units. A project to manufacture synthetic yarn is under active consideration.ARL diversified into the manufacture of agro-chemical intermediates at its unit in Roha, Maharashtra. The company has signed an agreement with Western India Enterprises for the acquisition of their sick chemical unit in Roha, Maharashtra. With the amalgamation of this unit, the companys dye-intermediate capacity will increase by about 75%, as also its profitability.ARL exports its dye-intermediates to Russia, the US, Holland, Thailand and Germany, apart from enjoying a good domestic market. The company has completed the trial runs of plant and machinery of its new H-Acid plant.The Company filed the reference under Section 15(1) of the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985 before the Board of Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR), New Delhi. The said reference was registered by BIFR w.e.f. September 9, 2005. The Company was declared Sick by BIFR w.e.f. July 20, 2006.The Sulfuric Acid plant at Ankleshwar was made operational in 2008-09. The Company set up Sulphur dioxide and Sulphur trioxide plants in Ankleshwar, Gujarat and enhanced the capacity of Sulphuric acid plant in 2011-12.During 2020-21, Amal Speciality Chemicals Ltd was incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary company of the Company on October 12, 2020.