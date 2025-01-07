iifl-logo-icon 1
Amal Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

453.95
(3.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:03:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

43.48

30.42

32.59

31.64

yoy growth (%)

42.93

-6.68

3.02

23.04

Raw materials

-27.21

-9.55

-8.98

-11.37

As % of sales

62.58

31.39

27.55

35.94

Employee costs

-2.15

-1.67

-1.29

-0.69

As % of sales

4.95

5.5

3.97

2.2

Other costs

-9.95

-7.88

-8.41

-7.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.89

25.91

25.8

23.19

Operating profit

4.15

11.3

13.9

12.23

OPM

9.55

37.17

42.66

38.65

Depreciation

-1.69

-0.95

-0.85

-0.38

Interest expense

-0.95

-0.73

-2.1

-2.47

Other income

1.81

1.24

1.73

0.32

Profit before tax

3.32

10.86

12.69

9.7

Taxes

-0.89

-2.01

-3.5

0

Tax rate

-26.95

-18.56

-27.57

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.42

8.84

9.19

9.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.42

8.84

9.19

9.7

yoy growth (%)

-72.55

-3.77

-5.28

9.19

NPM

5.58

29.07

28.19

30.66

