|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
43.48
30.42
32.59
31.64
yoy growth (%)
42.93
-6.68
3.02
23.04
Raw materials
-27.21
-9.55
-8.98
-11.37
As % of sales
62.58
31.39
27.55
35.94
Employee costs
-2.15
-1.67
-1.29
-0.69
As % of sales
4.95
5.5
3.97
2.2
Other costs
-9.95
-7.88
-8.41
-7.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.89
25.91
25.8
23.19
Operating profit
4.15
11.3
13.9
12.23
OPM
9.55
37.17
42.66
38.65
Depreciation
-1.69
-0.95
-0.85
-0.38
Interest expense
-0.95
-0.73
-2.1
-2.47
Other income
1.81
1.24
1.73
0.32
Profit before tax
3.32
10.86
12.69
9.7
Taxes
-0.89
-2.01
-3.5
0
Tax rate
-26.95
-18.56
-27.57
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.42
8.84
9.19
9.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.42
8.84
9.19
9.7
yoy growth (%)
-72.55
-3.77
-5.28
9.19
NPM
5.58
29.07
28.19
30.66
