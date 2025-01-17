iifl-logo-icon 1
Amal Ltd Key Ratios

664.25
(20.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:48:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

42.93

-6.68

Op profit growth

-64.87

-19.06

EBIT growth

-77.73

-21.95

Net profit growth

-87.38

-4.28

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.09

37

42.66

EBIT margin

5.91

37.95

45.37

Net profit margin

2.55

28.91

28.19

RoCE

4

31.87

RoNW

0.75

6.79

RoA

0.43

6.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.18

9.33

9.75

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.62

8.32

8.84

Book value per share

39.33

38.17

30.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

316.88

37.19

8.94

P/CEPS

-598.13

41.71

9.85

P/B

9.96

9.54

3.21

EV/EBIDTA

102.48

29.09

5.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-31.5

-18.62

-27.57

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

25.85

71.75

Inventory days

16.53

13.85

Creditor days

-70.45

-85.13

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.7

-15.74

-7.04

Net debt / equity

1.32

0.09

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

12.44

0.3

0.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.58

-31.39

-27.55

Employee costs

-5.04

-5.62

-3.97

Other costs

-23.27

-25.97

-25.8

