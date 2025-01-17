Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.93
-6.68
Op profit growth
-64.87
-19.06
EBIT growth
-77.73
-21.95
Net profit growth
-87.38
-4.28
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.09
37
42.66
EBIT margin
5.91
37.95
45.37
Net profit margin
2.55
28.91
28.19
RoCE
4
31.87
RoNW
0.75
6.79
RoA
0.43
6.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.18
9.33
9.75
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.62
8.32
8.84
Book value per share
39.33
38.17
30.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
316.88
37.19
8.94
P/CEPS
-598.13
41.71
9.85
P/B
9.96
9.54
3.21
EV/EBIDTA
102.48
29.09
5.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-31.5
-18.62
-27.57
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
25.85
71.75
Inventory days
16.53
13.85
Creditor days
-70.45
-85.13
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.7
-15.74
-7.04
Net debt / equity
1.32
0.09
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
12.44
0.3
0.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.58
-31.39
-27.55
Employee costs
-5.04
-5.62
-3.97
Other costs
-23.27
-25.97
-25.8
