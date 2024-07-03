iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amal Ltd Nine Monthly Results

487
(4.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

64.88

43.97

29.91

20.76

25.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

64.88

43.97

29.91

20.76

25.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.04

0.29

0.62

0.7

Total Income

64.99

44

30.2

21.38

26.07

Total Expenditure

53.51

49.21

27.17

12.9

14.5

PBIDT

11.48

-5.2

3.03

8.48

11.57

Interest

2.88

2.72

0.39

0.55

1.58

PBDT

8.6

-7.93

2.65

7.93

9.99

Depreciation

6.81

4.42

1.3

0.71

0.62

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.43

0.03

0.69

1.51

2.85

Deferred Tax

0.03

-0.21

-0.31

-0.29

-0.2

Reported Profit After Tax

1.33

-12.16

0.96

6.01

6.72

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.33

-12.16

0.96

6.01

6.72

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.33

-12.16

0.96

6.01

6.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.08

-12.9

1.02

6.38

7.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.36

9.43

9.43

9.43

9.43

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.69

-11.82

10.13

40.84

45.62

PBDTM(%)

13.25

-18.03

8.85

38.19

39.39

PATM(%)

2.04

-27.65

3.2

28.94

26.49

Amal: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Amal Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.