Amal Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
64.88
43.97
29.91
20.76
25.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
64.88
43.97
29.91
20.76
25.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.04
0.29
0.62
0.7
Total Income
64.99
44
30.2
21.38
26.07
Total Expenditure
53.51
49.21
27.17
12.9
14.5
PBIDT
11.48
-5.2
3.03
8.48
11.57
Interest
2.88
2.72
0.39
0.55
1.58
PBDT
8.6
-7.93
2.65
7.93
9.99
Depreciation
6.81
4.42
1.3
0.71
0.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.43
0.03
0.69
1.51
2.85
Deferred Tax
0.03
-0.21
-0.31
-0.29
-0.2
Reported Profit After Tax
1.33
-12.16
0.96
6.01
6.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.33
-12.16
0.96
6.01
6.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.33
-12.16
0.96
6.01
6.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.08
-12.9
1.02
6.38
7.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.36
9.43
9.43
9.43
9.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.69
-11.82
10.13
40.84
45.62
PBDTM(%)
13.25
-18.03
8.85
38.19
39.39
PATM(%)
2.04
-27.65
3.2
28.94
26.49
