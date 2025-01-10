Amal Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.36
12.36
9.43
9.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
1.72
Reserves
76.97
74.54
27.35
24.94
Net Worth
89.33
86.9
36.78
36.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.01
1.72
1.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.12
1.08
1.07
1.08
Total Liabilities
90.45
87.99
39.57
38.66
Fixed Assets
13.61
13.13
14.47
11.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
77.72
55.43
5.43
24.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.02
0.01
Networking Capital
-1.28
16.83
19.53
2.12
Inventories
1.81
1.62
2.56
1.38
Inventory Days
21.49
16.55
Sundry Debtors
3.37
2.74
1.34
4.87
Debtor Days
11.24
58.43
Other Current Assets
1.74
19.73
23.04
1.86
Sundry Creditors
-1.96
-2.39
-3.37
-5.16
Creditor Days
28.28
61.91
Other Current Liabilities
-6.24
-4.87
-4.04
-0.82
Cash
0.42
2.6
0.12
0.28
Total Assets
90.47
87.99
39.57
38.66
