Amal Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.32
10.86
12.69
9.7
Depreciation
-1.69
-0.95
-0.85
-0.38
Tax paid
-0.89
-2.01
-3.5
0
Working capital
-3.77
-4.9
-4.46
5.46
Other operating items
Operating
-3.04
2.98
3.87
14.78
Capital expenditure
6.42
0.74
4.85
0.17
Free cash flow
3.37
3.72
8.72
14.95
Equity raised
48.14
30.71
5.2
-12.2
Investing
-18.91
9.51
10.62
2.28
Financing
3.21
2.77
-3.37
3.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
35.82
46.72
21.18
8.74
