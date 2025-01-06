iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amal Ltd Cash Flow Statement

437.9
(-6.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Amal Ltd

Amal FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.32

10.86

12.69

9.7

Depreciation

-1.69

-0.95

-0.85

-0.38

Tax paid

-0.89

-2.01

-3.5

0

Working capital

-3.77

-4.9

-4.46

5.46

Other operating items

Operating

-3.04

2.98

3.87

14.78

Capital expenditure

6.42

0.74

4.85

0.17

Free cash flow

3.37

3.72

8.72

14.95

Equity raised

48.14

30.71

5.2

-12.2

Investing

-18.91

9.51

10.62

2.28

Financing

3.21

2.77

-3.37

3.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

35.82

46.72

21.18

8.74

Amal : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Amal Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.