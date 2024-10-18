|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|AMAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday October 18 2024 inter alia to consider unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and six months ended on September 30 2024. Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 trading window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed from October 01 2024 to October 20 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly acknowledge the receipt and inform the members of the stock exchange. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter / six months ended September 30, 2024 along with limited review report of the Auditor of the Company. The above have been taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company today at their meeting held from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Kindly acknowledge and take note of the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|AMAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday July 11 2024 inter alia to consider unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 trading window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed from July 01 2024 to July 13 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly acknowledge the receipt and inform the members of the stock exchange. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with limited review report of the Auditor of the Company. The above have been taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company today at their meeting held from 11:00 am to 01:40 pm. Kindly acknowledge and take note of the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|AMAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday April 19 2024 inter alia to consider audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the year ended on March 31 2024. Pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 trading window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed from April 01 2024 to April 21 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly acknowledge the receipt and inform the members of the stock exchange. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith: 1. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Auditors report on standalone and consolidated financial results Further, pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we declare and confirm that the Audit Report is unmodified. The above have been taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company today at their meeting held from 11:15 am to 02:45 pm. Kindly acknowledge and take note of the same on your record. Please find the results for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Credit rating of the Company is A+ (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)
