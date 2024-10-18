Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 25 Sep 2024

AMAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday October 18 2024 inter alia to consider unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and six months ended on September 30 2024. Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 trading window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed from October 01 2024 to October 20 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly acknowledge the receipt and inform the members of the stock exchange. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter / six months ended September 30, 2024 along with limited review report of the Auditor of the Company. The above have been taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company today at their meeting held from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Kindly acknowledge and take note of the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 27 Jun 2024

AMAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday July 11 2024 inter alia to consider unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 trading window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed from July 01 2024 to July 13 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly acknowledge the receipt and inform the members of the stock exchange. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with limited review report of the Auditor of the Company. The above have been taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company today at their meeting held from 11:00 am to 01:40 pm. Kindly acknowledge and take note of the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 27 Mar 2024