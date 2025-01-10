To the Members of

The Amalgamated Electricity Company Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of The Amalgamated Electricity Company Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit and loss, and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the “Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis For Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the

Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance 31st theStandaloneFinancialStatementsforthefinancial March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Except for matters described in the basis for opinion and material uncertanity relating to going concern paragraph we have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our audit report.

Material Uncertainity Related To Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 2(xi) in Notes to Financial Statements, which indicates that the Company has accumulated losses and its net worth, has been fully eroded, the Company has incurred a net loss during the current and previous years and, the Companys current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at the balance sheet date. These conditions, along with other matters set forth in Note 2(xi) indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going the financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis for the reasons stated in the said Note.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter and those changed with governance.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Board of Directors Report but does not include the financialstatements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other informationismateriallyinconsistentwiththefinancialstatements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities Of Management And Those Charged With Governance For The Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies

(Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financialcontrols, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of thefinancialstatements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities For The Audit Of The Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected toinfluencethe economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identifiedmisstatement in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report On Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, and the statement ofcashflowsdealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; statements comply

(d) Inouropinion,theaforesaidfinancial with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of the Company and other operating effectiveness of the such controls refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B” to this report;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has not paid remuneration to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act is not applicable.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financialposition in its financial statements Refer Note No. 17 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Company, or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (this option to be used when the Company has not funded in the capacity of a Funding Party)

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (this option to be used when the Company has not received funds in the capacity of intermediary) v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financialyear ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE “A” TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

ANNEXURE A referred to in Paragraph 1 of Report On Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements in our Auditors Report of even date on the financialstatements for the year ended 31st march, 2024 of The Amalgamated Electricity

Company Limited.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets:

a) (A) The Company has no property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets. Hence reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable.

(B) The Company has no intangible assets Hence reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has no property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets. Hence reporting under clause 3(i)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company has no immovable property. Hence reporting under clause 3(i)(c) the Order is not applicable.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of the Companys Inventory:

a) The Company has no Inventory. Hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5 crores on the basis of security of current assets, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year from banks and financial institutions and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. In respect of Investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

a) As explained to us, According to the information and explanations given to us, the investment made is in the ordinary course of business and in our opinion, prima fade, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

b) Based on the classification of assets and as per information and explanations provided to us, the

Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year and hence reporting under clauses 3(iii)(c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of Companys statutory dues:

a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) There were undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Details of the same are as follows; The Income Tax department has raised demand for Rs. 3,80,360/- for AY 2001-02 and Rs. 4,12,659/- for AY 2002-03 which are undisputed by the company against which the matter remains unresolved at the said Department for the payment of tax. A refund of Income Tax aggregating to Rs. 9,22,934/- has remained unadjusted despite of consistent efforts with the said Department.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. In respect of any Loans or Borrowings taken by the Company:

a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) There are no term loans taken by the Company. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company has not raised any funds on short/long term basis. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. In respect of Companys Public Offer or Private Allotments: a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) The Company during the year, has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally). Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. In respect Companys Fraud Reporting:

a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors)Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. c) No whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements wherever and in the manner applicable.

xiv. In respect Companys Internal Auditing:

a) The Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In respect Companys Financal Dealings: a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable. c) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. Based on our examination of the records and according to the information and explanation given to us, the

Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the

Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In respect Companys Corporate Social Responsibilities: a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year. b) There is no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The Company, being a Standalone Company, has no subsidiaries and hence is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements. OR The copmany is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements. Hence reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements of The Amalgamated Electricity Company Limited (the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the

Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, both issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance-about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reportingandthepreparationoffinancialstatements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management or override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financialstatements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financialcontrols with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at31st March, 2024 based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

