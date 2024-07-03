iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd Share Price

89.02
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open89.02
  • Day's High89.02
  • 52 Wk High117
  • Prev. Close89.02
  • Day's Low89.02
  • 52 Wk Low 36.06
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-1.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.72
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

89.02

Prev. Close

89.02

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

89.02

Day's Low

89.02

52 Week's High

117

52 Week's Low

36.06

Book Value

-1.15

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.72

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.64%

Non-Promoter- 1.73%

Institutions: 1.72%

Non-Institutions: 74.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.39

1.39

1.39

1.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.63

-1.55

-1.44

-1.32

Net Worth

-0.24

-0.16

-0.05

0.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.01

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-12

-71.26

74

-88.57

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.37

-0.1

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.11

-0.54

-0.12

-0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12

-71.26

74

-88.57

Op profit growth

-70.82

226.46

57.76

-280.89

EBIT growth

-72.66

247.54

65.23

-226.05

Net profit growth

-72.66

247.54

65.23

-256.14

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0.14

0.05

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.14

0.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.09

View Annually Results

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Milan B Dalal

Whole-time Director

Nitin E Velhal

Independent Director

Devanshu Desai

Independent Director

V M Satyan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shreekant Kudtarkar

Independent Director

Hinal Tejas Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd

Summary

The Amalgamated Electricity Company Limited was incorporated on June 17, 1936. The Company provides a wide range of consultancy and management services. The main object and business of the Company was to generate, develop and accumulate electrical power and transmit and supply the same to various areas. Since some time now, the Company has diversified into trading in electrical, electronic and wireless equipments for industrial, commercial or domestic purposes.During year 2014, Amalgamated Business Solutions Limited (ABSL), subsidiary of the Company, made a preferential issue of 1,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each pursuant to Section 81 (A) of the Companies Act, 1956. Further to the allotment of said Shares, the Companys holding in ABSL reduced to 49.40% of the enhanced capital of ABSL. Consequently, ABSL ceased to be a Subsidiary Company.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd share price today?

The Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd is ₹24.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd is 0 and -77.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd is ₹36.06 and ₹117 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd?

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.10%, 3 Years at 60.83%, 1 Year at 127.67%, 6 Month at 61.30%, 3 Month at -5.30% and 1 Month at 5.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.64 %
Institutions - 1.72 %
Public - 74.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.