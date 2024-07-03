Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹89.02
Prev. Close₹89.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹89.02
Day's Low₹89.02
52 Week's High₹117
52 Week's Low₹36.06
Book Value₹-1.15
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.39
1.39
1.39
1.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.63
-1.55
-1.44
-1.32
Net Worth
-0.24
-0.16
-0.05
0.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.01
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-12
-71.26
74
-88.57
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.37
-0.1
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.11
-0.54
-0.12
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12
-71.26
74
-88.57
Op profit growth
-70.82
226.46
57.76
-280.89
EBIT growth
-72.66
247.54
65.23
-226.05
Net profit growth
-72.66
247.54
65.23
-256.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0.14
0.05
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.14
0.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Milan B Dalal
Whole-time Director
Nitin E Velhal
Independent Director
Devanshu Desai
Independent Director
V M Satyan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shreekant Kudtarkar
Independent Director
Hinal Tejas Shah
Reports by Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd
Summary
The Amalgamated Electricity Company Limited was incorporated on June 17, 1936. The Company provides a wide range of consultancy and management services. The main object and business of the Company was to generate, develop and accumulate electrical power and transmit and supply the same to various areas. Since some time now, the Company has diversified into trading in electrical, electronic and wireless equipments for industrial, commercial or domestic purposes.During year 2014, Amalgamated Business Solutions Limited (ABSL), subsidiary of the Company, made a preferential issue of 1,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each pursuant to Section 81 (A) of the Companies Act, 1956. Further to the allotment of said Shares, the Companys holding in ABSL reduced to 49.40% of the enhanced capital of ABSL. Consequently, ABSL ceased to be a Subsidiary Company.
The Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd is ₹24.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd is 0 and -77.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd is ₹36.06 and ₹117 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.10%, 3 Years at 60.83%, 1 Year at 127.67%, 6 Month at 61.30%, 3 Month at -5.30% and 1 Month at 5.98%.
