iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

87.24
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.01

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-12

-71.26

74

-88.57

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.11

-0.39

-0.13

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,661.51

7,825.04

779.95

849.91

Operating profit

-0.11

-0.38

-0.11

-0.07

OPM

-2,561.51

-7,725.04

-679.95

-749.91

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.37

-0.1

-0.06

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.1

-0.37

-0.1

-0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.1

-0.37

-0.1

-0.06

yoy growth (%)

-72.66

247.54

65.23

-256.14

NPM

-2,333.56

-7,512.77

-621.17

-654.11

Amalgamated Elec : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.