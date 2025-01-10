Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.39
1.39
1.39
1.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.63
-1.55
-1.44
-1.32
Net Worth
-0.24
-0.16
-0.05
0.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.24
-0.16
-0.05
0.06
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.03
0.03
0.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.24
-0.19
-0.08
-0.61
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.26
0.28
0.27
0.26
Sundry Creditors
-0.5
-0.47
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.35
-0.87
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
-0.24
-0.16
-0.04
0.07
