iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd Key Ratios

82.12
(0.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

137.19

850.44

Op profit growth

33.15

68.18

EBIT growth

-84.05

27.45

Net profit growth

-124.06

97.74

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-41.13

-73.27

-414.1

EBIT margin

5.51

82.08

612.08

Net profit margin

-6.7

66.06

317.54

RoCE

0

5.17

RoNW

-0.26

1.08

RoA

-0.24

1.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.27

0.14

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.08

0.26

0.13

Book value per share

6.19

6.33

6.19

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

276.07

P/CEPS

290.73

P/B

6.23

EV/EBIDTA

287.76

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-221.48

-19.51

-48.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

593.64

2,528.21

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.01

-0.01

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.17

0.23

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-23.61

0

0

Other costs

-117.51

-173.27

-514.1

Amalgamated Elec : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.