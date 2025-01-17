Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
137.19
850.44
Op profit growth
33.15
68.18
EBIT growth
-84.05
27.45
Net profit growth
-124.06
97.74
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-41.13
-73.27
-414.1
EBIT margin
5.51
82.08
612.08
Net profit margin
-6.7
66.06
317.54
RoCE
0
5.17
RoNW
-0.26
1.08
RoA
-0.24
1.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.27
0.14
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.08
0.26
0.13
Book value per share
6.19
6.33
6.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
276.07
P/CEPS
290.73
P/B
6.23
EV/EBIDTA
287.76
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-221.48
-19.51
-48.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
593.64
2,528.21
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.01
-0.01
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.17
0.23
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-23.61
0
0
Other costs
-117.51
-173.27
-514.1
