Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd Board Meeting

Amalgamated Elec CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
AMALGAMATED ELECTRICITY CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has interalia: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024, along with the Limited Review Report The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 1.15 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company vide regulation passed on October 14, 2024, approved the change of the following committee composition due to induction of new member in place of outgoing member
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
AMALGAMATED ELECTRICITY CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Tuesday August 13 2024 interalia i. To consider and to take on record the Un Audited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. ii. To consider the notice calling 89th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to fix date time mode of convening the same iii. To consider and fix the book closure period for the Annual General Meeting of the company. iv. Any other matter if any 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024, along with the Limited Review Report 2. Convening an 89th Annual General Meeting of the Company: To hold an 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company on Tuesday September 24, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) 3. Reappointment of Mr. Devanshu Desai (DIN: 00493980 ) as Independent Director of the Company for second term of Five years with effect from August 09, 2024 to August 08, 2029, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the company. Pursuant to the listing requirements, brief profile is enclosed herewith as per Annexure I 4. Appointment of Mrs. Hinal Shah as Additional Woman Independent Director of the Company with effect from August 13, 2024, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the company. Pursuant to the listing requirements, brief profile is enclosed herewith as per Annexure II (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
AMALGAMATED ELECTRICITY CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Monday May 27 2024 interalia to consider i. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Reports ii. Any other matter if any 1. Approved the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Audit Report of the Financial Results for the said period M/s. H G Sarvaiya & Co, the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued the Auditors Report with an unmodified opinion on the Audited Standalone Financial Statements for Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Reappointment of Mr. Nitin Velhal (DIN: 0080859) as Whole Time Director of the Company for second term of one years with effect from April 24, 2024 to April 23, 2025, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the company. Pursuant to the listing requirements, brief profile is enclosed herewith as per Annexure I The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 1.15 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
AMALGAMATED ELECTRICITY CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Monday February 05 2024 interalia i. To consider and to take on record the Un Audited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. ii. Any other item if any Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has interalia: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31-12- 2023, along with the Limited Review Report The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12.20 p.m. and concluded at 1.45 p.m. Unaudited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

