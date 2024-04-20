To The Members of Amanaya Ventures Limited Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Amanaya Ventures Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of Cash Flows Statement for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the management discussion and analysis, boards report including annexure to board report, corporate governance and shareholder information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other in formation; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Companies Act 2013(‘the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified undersection 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of adequate financial internal controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Boards of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decision of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by ‘the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020(" the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 we give in the Annexure B statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extend applicable.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, the statement of changes in Equity, the statement of Cash Flows and notes to the standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2014 as amended; As per the management representation we report,

no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the

understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the Company ( Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

Based on the audit procedures performed, we report that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given under sub-clause

and (ii) by the management contain any material mis-statement.

On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub section 164(2) of the Act. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure A. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

The Company does not have the pending litigations which would impact its financial position in future. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise. The Company has no transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the investor education and protection fund by the company.

For R.K. DINGLIWAL& ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

CA R.K. Dingliwal Proprietor

Membership number: 088922

Firms registration number: 010609N UDIN: 24088922BKFXKS1911

Date:- 15 May,2024.

Place: Amritsar

Annexure A

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Amanaya Ventures Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my /our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For R.K. Dingliwal& Associates. Chartered Accountants

CA R.K. Dingliwal Proprietor

Membership number: 088922

Firms registration number: 010609N UDIN: 24088922BKFXKS1911

Date:- 15th May 2024 Place: Amritsar

Annexure B

Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31st 2024:

Property, Plant and Equipment: (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification This clause is not applicable as the company does not have any immovable properties other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder Inventory: The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion as auditor, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during the year under audit. During any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. During the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. During the year under Audit no loans, investments, guarantees and security has been given by the company hence this clause is not applicable. According to information and explanations given to us the company has not accepted any deposits or the amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. No order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act2013.

According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. There are no disputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues mentioned in clause 7 (a). However the company has been assessed amounting Rs.2,11,096/- in respect of a VAT case pertaining to the Assessment for the financial year 2016-17 under section 29 (3) of the Punjab VAT Act 2005 read with CST ACT 1956 vide demand notice no. 34/16-11-2023. As Per the representation made by the management the said demand has been settled under The Punjab OTS For Recovery of Outstanding Dues 2023, by paying Rs. 29690/- vide treasury receipt number 11253525 dated 20/04/2024.

There are no transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

(a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

The company is not declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. No terms loans were raised, by the Company during the year under Audit. The company has not raised funds on short term basis which have been utilised for long term purposes. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies,

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer during the year . (b) The company has not made the preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year. (a) No fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; Since, there are no such complaints, This point is not applicable for the year under Audit.

This clause of the Caro 2020 is not applicable to the Company as the company is not a Nidhi Company. All the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. (a) the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; (b) the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor; The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). The Clauses xvi (b), (c) and (d) are not applicable to the company. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year The Previous statutory Auditor M/s Manoj Mahajan & Associates has resigned on 2nd May 2023 due to non-possession of Peer Review certification as it is mandatory to perform the statutory audit of a listed company by a Peer Reviewed Chartered Accountant. Further No objections and concerned have been raised by the outgoing Statutory Auditor. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, The auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. (a) and (b), these clauses are not applicable to the company during the year under Audit. The company doesnt have the subsidiary company hence this clause is not applicable to the company during the year under consideration.

For R.K. DINGLIWAL & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS