Amanaya Ventures Ltd Share Price

18.15
(-4.97%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.15
  • Day's High18.15
  • 52 Wk High28.38
  • Prev. Close19.1
  • Day's Low18.15
  • 52 Wk Low 13.05
  • Turnover (lac)1.08
  • P/E69.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.42
  • EPS0.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Amanaya Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Amanaya Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Amanaya Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Amanaya Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.13%

Non-Promoter- 55.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amanaya Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.74

3.74

2.38

0.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.28

1.19

-0.42

0.89

Net Worth

5.02

4.93

1.96

1.86

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Amanaya Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amanaya Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Manam Mahajan

Executive Director & MD

Rajni Mahajan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harvinder Singh Dhami

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bikram Singh Rana

Independent Non Exe. Director

Naveen Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amanaya Ventures Ltd

Summary

Amanaya Ventures Ltd. was originally incorporated as Amanaya Financial Services Private Limited on February 27, 2009 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh. Subsequently name of the company was changed to Amanaya Ventures Private Limited on September 14, 2015. Later on, Company converted into a Public Company pursuant to Special Resolution dated October 09, 2015 and consequent upon conversion to Public Limited, the name was changed to Amanaya Ventures Limited dated October 15, 2015.During FY 2019-20, Midland Services Limited (Transferor Company) merged with the Company (Transfere Company), under a scheme of amalgamation which was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh by its order dated March 17, 2020 with the Appointed date, April 01, 2019. Pursuant to this scheme, all businesses of Midland Services Limited have been transferred to and vested in the Company.The Company was formed to promote SPOT buying and selling of Gold across India. They are bullion traders, specializing in bars and coins of various sizes and weights of Gold and Silver and offer wholesale delivery of bullion to domestic users i.e. ornament manufacturers, goldsmiths, jewellers and semi wholesalers as well as individual customs. It is a member of Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd and Federation of Indian Export Organisations.The Company offer the Aurel Gold Purchase Plan for retail customers to help them in purchasing physical gold in the smaller quantities in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Amanaya Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Amanaya Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amanaya Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amanaya Ventures Ltd is ₹6.79 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amanaya Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amanaya Ventures Ltd is 69.81 and 1.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amanaya Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amanaya Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amanaya Ventures Ltd is ₹13.05 and ₹28.38 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amanaya Ventures Ltd?

Amanaya Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 18.47%, 6 Month at -22.83%, 3 Month at 11.69% and 1 Month at 8.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amanaya Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amanaya Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.14 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 55.86 %

