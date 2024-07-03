SectorTrading
Open₹18.15
Prev. Close₹19.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.08
Day's High₹18.15
Day's Low₹18.15
52 Week's High₹28.38
52 Week's Low₹13.05
Book Value₹13.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.79
P/E69.81
EPS0.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.74
3.74
2.38
0.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.28
1.19
-0.42
0.89
Net Worth
5.02
4.93
1.96
1.86
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Manam Mahajan
Executive Director & MD
Rajni Mahajan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harvinder Singh Dhami
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bikram Singh Rana
Independent Non Exe. Director
Naveen Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Amanaya Ventures Ltd
Summary
Amanaya Ventures Ltd. was originally incorporated as Amanaya Financial Services Private Limited on February 27, 2009 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh. Subsequently name of the company was changed to Amanaya Ventures Private Limited on September 14, 2015. Later on, Company converted into a Public Company pursuant to Special Resolution dated October 09, 2015 and consequent upon conversion to Public Limited, the name was changed to Amanaya Ventures Limited dated October 15, 2015.During FY 2019-20, Midland Services Limited (Transferor Company) merged with the Company (Transfere Company), under a scheme of amalgamation which was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh by its order dated March 17, 2020 with the Appointed date, April 01, 2019. Pursuant to this scheme, all businesses of Midland Services Limited have been transferred to and vested in the Company.The Company was formed to promote SPOT buying and selling of Gold across India. They are bullion traders, specializing in bars and coins of various sizes and weights of Gold and Silver and offer wholesale delivery of bullion to domestic users i.e. ornament manufacturers, goldsmiths, jewellers and semi wholesalers as well as individual customs. It is a member of Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd and Federation of Indian Export Organisations.The Company offer the Aurel Gold Purchase Plan for retail customers to help them in purchasing physical gold in the smaller quantities in
The Amanaya Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amanaya Ventures Ltd is ₹6.79 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amanaya Ventures Ltd is 69.81 and 1.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amanaya Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amanaya Ventures Ltd is ₹13.05 and ₹28.38 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Amanaya Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 18.47%, 6 Month at -22.83%, 3 Month at 11.69% and 1 Month at 8.49%.
