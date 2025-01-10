iifl-logo-icon 1
Amanaya Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

18.1
(-4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.74

3.74

2.38

0.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.28

1.19

-0.42

0.89

Net Worth

5.02

4.93

1.96

1.86

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

0.03

0.05

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.03

4.96

2.01

1.86

Fixed Assets

0.11

0.13

0.15

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0.11

0.12

Networking Capital

4.17

2.34

1.05

1.32

Inventories

3.83

2.17

0.96

1.13

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0.03

0.03

0.03

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.42

0.21

0.09

0.17

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.07

-0.03

-0.01

Cash

0.75

2.48

0.71

0.34

Total Assets

5.03

4.96

2.02

1.85

