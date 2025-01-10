Amanaya Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.74
3.74
2.38
0.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.28
1.19
-0.42
0.89
Net Worth
5.02
4.93
1.96
1.86
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0.03
0.05
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.03
4.96
2.01
1.86
Fixed Assets
0.11
0.13
0.15
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.11
0.12
Networking Capital
4.17
2.34
1.05
1.32
Inventories
3.83
2.17
0.96
1.13
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.03
0.03
0.03
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.42
0.21
0.09
0.17
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.07
-0.03
-0.01
Cash
0.75
2.48
0.71
0.34
Total Assets
5.03
4.96
2.02
1.85
