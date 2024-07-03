iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amanaya Ventures Ltd Company Summary

17.2
(-4.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Amanaya Ventures Ltd Summary

Amanaya Ventures Ltd. was originally incorporated as Amanaya Financial Services Private Limited on February 27, 2009 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh. Subsequently name of the company was changed to Amanaya Ventures Private Limited on September 14, 2015. Later on, Company converted into a Public Company pursuant to Special Resolution dated October 09, 2015 and consequent upon conversion to Public Limited, the name was changed to Amanaya Ventures Limited dated October 15, 2015.During FY 2019-20, Midland Services Limited (Transferor Company) merged with the Company (Transfere Company), under a scheme of amalgamation which was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh by its order dated March 17, 2020 with the Appointed date, April 01, 2019. Pursuant to this scheme, all businesses of Midland Services Limited have been transferred to and vested in the Company.The Company was formed to promote SPOT buying and selling of Gold across India. They are bullion traders, specializing in bars and coins of various sizes and weights of Gold and Silver and offer wholesale delivery of bullion to domestic users i.e. ornament manufacturers, goldsmiths, jewellers and semi wholesalers as well as individual customs. It is a member of Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd and Federation of Indian Export Organisations.The Company offer the Aurel Gold Purchase Plan for retail customers to help them in purchasing physical gold in the smaller quantities in transparent, convenient and cost-effective manner. It has developed their brand name Aurel Bullion that provides with advantage of the customers relying on the quality of the product. All of the gold jewellery is hallmarked by BIS except gold jewellery weighing less than two grams which is not required to be hallmarked.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.