Amanaya Ventures Ltd Summary

Amanaya Ventures Ltd. was originally incorporated as Amanaya Financial Services Private Limited on February 27, 2009 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh. Subsequently name of the company was changed to Amanaya Ventures Private Limited on September 14, 2015. Later on, Company converted into a Public Company pursuant to Special Resolution dated October 09, 2015 and consequent upon conversion to Public Limited, the name was changed to Amanaya Ventures Limited dated October 15, 2015.During FY 2019-20, Midland Services Limited (Transferor Company) merged with the Company (Transfere Company), under a scheme of amalgamation which was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh by its order dated March 17, 2020 with the Appointed date, April 01, 2019. Pursuant to this scheme, all businesses of Midland Services Limited have been transferred to and vested in the Company.The Company was formed to promote SPOT buying and selling of Gold across India. They are bullion traders, specializing in bars and coins of various sizes and weights of Gold and Silver and offer wholesale delivery of bullion to domestic users i.e. ornament manufacturers, goldsmiths, jewellers and semi wholesalers as well as individual customs. It is a member of Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd and Federation of Indian Export Organisations.The Company offer the Aurel Gold Purchase Plan for retail customers to help them in purchasing physical gold in the smaller quantities in transparent, convenient and cost-effective manner. It has developed their brand name Aurel Bullion that provides with advantage of the customers relying on the quality of the product. All of the gold jewellery is hallmarked by BIS except gold jewellery weighing less than two grams which is not required to be hallmarked.