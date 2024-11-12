iifl-logo-icon 1
Amanaya Ventures Ltd Board Meeting

Amanaya Ventures CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
Amanaya Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Amanaya Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company. The agenda for the Meeting is as mentioned below: 1. To consider and approve Standalone Un Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year Ended as on 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20247 May 2024
Amanaya Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 15th May 2024 at 3:00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company. The agenda for the Meeting is as mentioned below: 1. To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Financial Results for the Financial Year ended as on 31st March 2024. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial Year 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

