Amanaya Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company. The agenda for the Meeting is as mentioned below: 1. To consider and approve Standalone Un Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year Ended as on 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)