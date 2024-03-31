TO THE MEMBERS OF AMBALAL SARABHAI ENTERPRISESS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Uncertain tax positions impacting valuation of tax provision (as described in note 26 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) Principal Audit Procedures Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: • We obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the assessment years under dispute as of March 31,2024. The Company has ongoing disputes with the Income tax departments on income tax computation for certain assessment years. • We performed test of control over management process of assessment and estimates with regard to the existing tax disputes and uncertain tax positions. These disputes are pending with different Appellate authorities and at the Courts. The management has assessed the future outcome of these ongoing proceedings and exposures which directly affects the valuation of tax provisions in the financial statements. As the future outcome of these matters and the accounting effects thereof, are based on assessment of • We inspected written communication between the Company and the tax authorities and involved tax specialist to assess the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response complex matters which may take time to finally resolve, the valuation of tax provision related to uncertain tax position has been considered as key audit matter in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. • We also considered the effect of any new information in the current financial year 2023-24 in respect of carried forward uncertain tax positions to evaluate if there is any change in the managements position on these uncertainties. • We tested the adequacy of provisioning and disclosure relating to uncertain tax positions in accordance with the compliance of Ind AS 12.

professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• C o n c l u d e o n t h e a p p r o p r i a t e n e s s o f managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There have been no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv.

1 The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

Vadodara May 24, 2024

CA. Chokshi Shreyas B. Partner Membership No. 100892 UDIN: 24100892BJZWZP9208 For Sorab S. Engineer & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.110417W

2 The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ( " F u n d i n g P a r t i e s " ) , w i t h t h e understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

3 Based on the audit procedures conducted by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatements. v. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not declared any dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AMBALAL SARABHAI ENTERPRISES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Sorab S. Engineer & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.110417W

CA. Chokshi Shreyas B.

Partner

Membership No. 100892

Vadodara May 24, 2024

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Limited of even date) i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets: (a) (1) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(2) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company. d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has no proceedings pending for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. In respect of Companys Inventories: a) As explained to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate, and no material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records which were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory, and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Consequently, requirements of clause (ii) part b of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable. iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which: a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to related party as below:

Sr. No. Particulars Rs. in Lakhs 1 Aggregate Amount of loans granted during the year 46.62 -Subsidiaries 2 Balance as on March 31, 2024 in respect of above 751.02 -Subsidiaries (net of provision of Rs. 532.54 Lakhs)

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest is on demand. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party. f) Following are the particulars of loans granted which are repayable on demand:

All Parties Related (Rs. In Lakhs) Parties (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loans 1,283.74 1,283.56 -Repayable on demand (A) 1,283.56 1,283.56 -Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - Total (A+B) 1,283.56 1,283.56 Percentage of loans to the total loans 99.99% 100%

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of

Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees, and securities provided , as applicable. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal. vi. To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central

Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Act in respect of the Companys product. Consequently, requirement of clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable. vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues: a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Custom Duty, Professional Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of outstanding statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as stated below:

Sr. No. Particulars Rs. in Lakhs 1 ESIC 1.84 2 Professional Tax 41.39

b) Details of Income Tax, Custom Duty and ESIC which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of Statute Nature of dues Amount Involved and Unpaid (Rs. in Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where Dispute is pending Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax 552.23 2002-2003, ITAT 2003-2004, 2005-2006, 2006-2007, 2008-2009, 2009-2010, 174.33 2004-2005, CIT(A) 2005-2006, 2006-2007, 2013-2014, 2017-2018 2018-2019 7.24 2008-2009 HC 291.20 1991-1992 AO 2009-2010 2013-2014 Customs Custom 8.62 2003-2004 Jt. DGFT Act Duty Employee ESI 85.24 2000-2006, ESI Court, State 2011-2018 Vadodara Insurance Act

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations givens to us, in respect of Companys Borrowings: a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b) The Company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. c) The Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. d) The Company has not raised funds raised on short term basis during the year. e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate. x. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised funds by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Consequently, the requirements of clause (x) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable. xi. In respect of fraud by the Company or on the

Company: a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) There have been no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company. xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details have been disclosed as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS)-24 Related Party Disclosures.

xiv. Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and till date, for the period under audit. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable. b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable. xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in current and immediate preceding financial year. xviii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our

Vadodara May 24, 2024

CA. Chokshi Shreyas B. Partner Membership No. 100892

For Sorab S. Engineer & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.110417W

examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. The Provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility do not apply to the Company as it does not meet the threshold limit for applicability of the same. Consequently, reporting requirements under clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.