Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd Share Price

57.3
(0.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:10:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open57.3
  • Day's High57.3
  • 52 Wk High77.7
  • Prev. Close56.82
  • Day's Low57.3
  • 52 Wk Low 39.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E49.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.88
  • EPS1.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)439.11
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

57.3

Prev. Close

56.82

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

57.3

Day's Low

57.3

52 Week's High

77.7

52 Week's Low

39.2

Book Value

5.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

439.11

P/E

49.41

EPS

1.15

Divi. Yield

0

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|09:21 AM

06 Jan, 2025|09:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.34%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

76.63

76.63

76.63

76.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-36.34

-38.79

-42.93

-45.85

Net Worth

40.29

37.84

33.7

30.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.92

1.51

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-38.83

-78.37

Raw materials

0

0

-0.57

-0.99

As % of sales

0

0

62.47

65.65

Employee costs

-3.26

-3.34

-4.55

-7.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.46

15.9

2.18

-18.66

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.38

-0.41

-2.44

Tax paid

0.08

-0.35

-3.62

-1.9

Working capital

19.52

14.58

-2.48

-17.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-38.83

-78.37

Op profit growth

385.77

-62.33

1.08

-4.7

EBIT growth

-154.43

406.44

-120.14

-126.88

Net profit growth

-160.36

-1,181.15

-93

-145.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

173.57

170.28

196.75

163.64

133.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

173.57

170.28

196.75

163.64

133.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.37

12.49

48.44

39.69

24.39

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Kartikeya V Sarabhai

Whole-time Director

Chaula Shastri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Damodar Sejpal

Independent Director

Mayur K Swedia

Independent Director

BRIJESH KHANDELWAL

Independent Director

Govindprasad Namdeo

Non Executive Director

Ajay Mayor

Non Executive Director

Bharatendu Jani

Managing Director

Mohal Kartikeya Sarabhai

Independent Director

Pushpa Robin

Independent Director

Satyen Dave

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd., incorporated on June 5, 1978, houses a range of companies across multi-dimensional businesses. Each subsidiary is a distinct entity contributing its unique expertise and capabilities. It is one of the oldest pharmaceutical health care companies in India, and today through its group companies it manufactures and markets pharmaceutical, molecular diagnostics, and electronics products in India and internationally. ASEs strength is to lead with cutting edge technology by creating strategic technology tie-ups and collaborative partnerships through our broad national and international networksThe Company produces a range of bulk drugs, pharmaceutical preparations and electronic instruments. It operates in two segments, pharmaceuticals and electronics. Pharmaceuticals segment is engaged in manufacture of drugs and formulations. Electronics segment is engaged in manufacture of electronics instruments and services. In the year 1994, the company entered into a technical collaboration with Biobras, Brazil, to manufacture highly purified insulin injections. During the year 1997-98, the company formed a joint venture company, namely Sarabhai Piramal Pharmaceuticals Ltd with Piramal Enterprises Ltd for marketing of certain products under trademarks being used by the company. During the year 1998-99, the company signed agreement with B V Chiron, Netherlands for introducing their anti-cancer drugs in India.During the year 1999-2000, the company entered into
Company FAQs

What is the Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹57.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd is ₹439.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd is 49.41 and 9.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd is ₹39.2 and ₹77.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd?

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.22%, 3 Years at 15.79%, 1 Year at 29.14%, 6 Month at 5.67%, 3 Month at -0.02% and 1 Month at -2.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.35 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 68.65 %

