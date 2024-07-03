Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹57.3
Prev. Close₹56.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹57.3
Day's Low₹57.3
52 Week's High₹77.7
52 Week's Low₹39.2
Book Value₹5.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)439.11
P/E49.41
EPS1.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
76.63
76.63
76.63
76.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-36.34
-38.79
-42.93
-45.85
Net Worth
40.29
37.84
33.7
30.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.92
1.51
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-38.83
-78.37
Raw materials
0
0
-0.57
-0.99
As % of sales
0
0
62.47
65.65
Employee costs
-3.26
-3.34
-4.55
-7.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.46
15.9
2.18
-18.66
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.38
-0.41
-2.44
Tax paid
0.08
-0.35
-3.62
-1.9
Working capital
19.52
14.58
-2.48
-17.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-38.83
-78.37
Op profit growth
385.77
-62.33
1.08
-4.7
EBIT growth
-154.43
406.44
-120.14
-126.88
Net profit growth
-160.36
-1,181.15
-93
-145.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
173.57
170.28
196.75
163.64
133.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
173.57
170.28
196.75
163.64
133.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.37
12.49
48.44
39.69
24.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Kartikeya V Sarabhai
Whole-time Director
Chaula Shastri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Damodar Sejpal
Independent Director
Mayur K Swedia
Independent Director
BRIJESH KHANDELWAL
Independent Director
Govindprasad Namdeo
Non Executive Director
Ajay Mayor
Non Executive Director
Bharatendu Jani
Managing Director
Mohal Kartikeya Sarabhai
Independent Director
Pushpa Robin
Independent Director
Satyen Dave
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd., incorporated on June 5, 1978, houses a range of companies across multi-dimensional businesses. Each subsidiary is a distinct entity contributing its unique expertise and capabilities. It is one of the oldest pharmaceutical health care companies in India, and today through its group companies it manufactures and markets pharmaceutical, molecular diagnostics, and electronics products in India and internationally. ASEs strength is to lead with cutting edge technology by creating strategic technology tie-ups and collaborative partnerships through our broad national and international networksThe Company produces a range of bulk drugs, pharmaceutical preparations and electronic instruments. It operates in two segments, pharmaceuticals and electronics. Pharmaceuticals segment is engaged in manufacture of drugs and formulations. Electronics segment is engaged in manufacture of electronics instruments and services. In the year 1994, the company entered into a technical collaboration with Biobras, Brazil, to manufacture highly purified insulin injections. During the year 1997-98, the company formed a joint venture company, namely Sarabhai Piramal Pharmaceuticals Ltd with Piramal Enterprises Ltd for marketing of certain products under trademarks being used by the company. During the year 1998-99, the company signed agreement with B V Chiron, Netherlands for introducing their anti-cancer drugs in India.During the year 1999-2000, the company entered into
The Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹57.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd is ₹439.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd is 49.41 and 9.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd is ₹39.2 and ₹77.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.22%, 3 Years at 15.79%, 1 Year at 29.14%, 6 Month at 5.67%, 3 Month at -0.02% and 1 Month at -2.74%.
