Summary

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd., incorporated on June 5, 1978, houses a range of companies across multi-dimensional businesses. Each subsidiary is a distinct entity contributing its unique expertise and capabilities. It is one of the oldest pharmaceutical health care companies in India, and today through its group companies it manufactures and markets pharmaceutical, molecular diagnostics, and electronics products in India and internationally. ASEs strength is to lead with cutting edge technology by creating strategic technology tie-ups and collaborative partnerships through our broad national and international networksThe Company produces a range of bulk drugs, pharmaceutical preparations and electronic instruments. It operates in two segments, pharmaceuticals and electronics. Pharmaceuticals segment is engaged in manufacture of drugs and formulations. Electronics segment is engaged in manufacture of electronics instruments and services. In the year 1994, the company entered into a technical collaboration with Biobras, Brazil, to manufacture highly purified insulin injections. During the year 1997-98, the company formed a joint venture company, namely Sarabhai Piramal Pharmaceuticals Ltd with Piramal Enterprises Ltd for marketing of certain products under trademarks being used by the company. During the year 1998-99, the company signed agreement with B V Chiron, Netherlands for introducing their anti-cancer drugs in India.During the year 1999-2000, the company entered into

