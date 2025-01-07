iifl-logo-icon 1
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

56.3
(0.30%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.92

1.51

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-38.83

-78.37

Raw materials

0

0

-0.57

-0.99

As % of sales

0

0

62.47

65.65

Employee costs

-3.26

-3.34

-4.55

-7.36

As % of sales

0

0

492.67

487.79

Other costs

-34.88

-4.5

-16.64

-13.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

1,800.95

911.68

Operating profit

-38.14

-7.85

-20.84

-20.62

OPM

0

0

-2,256.1

-1,365.13

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.38

-0.41

-2.44

Interest expense

-0.55

-0.46

-1.04

-2.61

Other income

29.61

24.6

24.49

7.02

Profit before tax

-9.46

15.9

2.18

-18.66

Taxes

0.08

-0.35

-3.62

-1.9

Tax rate

-0.85

-2.22

-165.77

10.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.38

15.55

-1.43

-20.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-9.38

15.55

-1.43

-20.56

yoy growth (%)

-160.36

-1,181.15

-93

-145.01

NPM

0

0

-155.66

-1,361.31

