Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

Jan 17, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.58

6.79

-6.62

1.43

Op profit growth

-18.3

-81.4

5.81

-12.26

EBIT growth

34.33

76.36

-221.18

-113.95

Net profit growth

108.76

1,001.05

-107

-137.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.09

-1.64

-9.42

-8.31

EBIT margin

16.11

14.7

8.9

-6.86

Net profit margin

17.93

10.53

1.02

-13.61

RoCE

28.85

26.01

15.57

-11.37

RoNW

12.37

9.86

1.23

-14.26

RoA

8.02

4.65

0.44

-5.64

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.83

1.83

0.17

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

3.51

1.5

-0.11

-2.93

Book value per share

9.64

5.84

3.45

3.28

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.6

10.4

62.58

0

P/CEPS

5.02

12.69

-96.51

-4.2

P/B

1.83

3.26

3.07

3.76

EV/EBIDTA

4.57

6.99

7.74

-24.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-13.6

-5.37

-86.05

33.14

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

75.4

86.02

92.09

80.51

Inventory days

36.15

42.16

41.17

38.46

Creditor days

-99.74

-108.2

-92.81

-70.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.94

-5.91

-3.31

1.94

Net debt / equity

-0.04

0.2

0.79

1

Net debt / op. profit

1.92

-4.22

-1.79

-2.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-61.08

-59.42

-56.15

-57.46

Employee costs

-17.23

-20.28

-22.44

-22.17

Other costs

-22.77

-21.92

-30.82

-28.67

