Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.58
6.79
-6.62
1.43
Op profit growth
-18.3
-81.4
5.81
-12.26
EBIT growth
34.33
76.36
-221.18
-113.95
Net profit growth
108.76
1,001.05
-107
-137.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.09
-1.64
-9.42
-8.31
EBIT margin
16.11
14.7
8.9
-6.86
Net profit margin
17.93
10.53
1.02
-13.61
RoCE
28.85
26.01
15.57
-11.37
RoNW
12.37
9.86
1.23
-14.26
RoA
8.02
4.65
0.44
-5.64
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.83
1.83
0.17
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
3.51
1.5
-0.11
-2.93
Book value per share
9.64
5.84
3.45
3.28
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.6
10.4
62.58
0
P/CEPS
5.02
12.69
-96.51
-4.2
P/B
1.83
3.26
3.07
3.76
EV/EBIDTA
4.57
6.99
7.74
-24.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-13.6
-5.37
-86.05
33.14
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
75.4
86.02
92.09
80.51
Inventory days
36.15
42.16
41.17
38.46
Creditor days
-99.74
-108.2
-92.81
-70.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.94
-5.91
-3.31
1.94
Net debt / equity
-0.04
0.2
0.79
1
Net debt / op. profit
1.92
-4.22
-1.79
-2.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.08
-59.42
-56.15
-57.46
Employee costs
-17.23
-20.28
-22.44
-22.17
Other costs
-22.77
-21.92
-30.82
-28.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.