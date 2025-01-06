Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.46
15.9
2.18
-18.66
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.38
-0.41
-2.44
Tax paid
0.08
-0.35
-3.62
-1.9
Working capital
19.52
14.58
-2.48
-17.96
Other operating items
Operating
9.75
29.74
-4.33
-40.97
Capital expenditure
-0.12
0.28
-1.03
-56.92
Free cash flow
9.62
30.03
-5.36
-97.89
Equity raised
-72.85
-99.92
-92.95
-53.64
Investing
-29.85
0.54
-20.31
-6.72
Financing
21.74
21.53
25.92
31.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-71.33
-47.8
-92.7
-126.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.