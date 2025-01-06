iifl-logo-icon 1
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

56.13
(-1.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.46

15.9

2.18

-18.66

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.38

-0.41

-2.44

Tax paid

0.08

-0.35

-3.62

-1.9

Working capital

19.52

14.58

-2.48

-17.96

Other operating items

Operating

9.75

29.74

-4.33

-40.97

Capital expenditure

-0.12

0.28

-1.03

-56.92

Free cash flow

9.62

30.03

-5.36

-97.89

Equity raised

-72.85

-99.92

-92.95

-53.64

Investing

-29.85

0.54

-20.31

-6.72

Financing

21.74

21.53

25.92

31.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-71.33

-47.8

-92.7

-126.44

