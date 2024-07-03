Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd Summary

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd., incorporated on June 5, 1978, houses a range of companies across multi-dimensional businesses. Each subsidiary is a distinct entity contributing its unique expertise and capabilities. It is one of the oldest pharmaceutical health care companies in India, and today through its group companies it manufactures and markets pharmaceutical, molecular diagnostics, and electronics products in India and internationally. ASEs strength is to lead with cutting edge technology by creating strategic technology tie-ups and collaborative partnerships through our broad national and international networksThe Company produces a range of bulk drugs, pharmaceutical preparations and electronic instruments. It operates in two segments, pharmaceuticals and electronics. Pharmaceuticals segment is engaged in manufacture of drugs and formulations. Electronics segment is engaged in manufacture of electronics instruments and services. In the year 1994, the company entered into a technical collaboration with Biobras, Brazil, to manufacture highly purified insulin injections. During the year 1997-98, the company formed a joint venture company, namely Sarabhai Piramal Pharmaceuticals Ltd with Piramal Enterprises Ltd for marketing of certain products under trademarks being used by the company. During the year 1998-99, the company signed agreement with B V Chiron, Netherlands for introducing their anti-cancer drugs in India.During the year 1999-2000, the company entered into an MoU for marketing of products of Oncology products of Chiron Corporation, USA. The Product Division essentially comprising of Sarabai Chemicals Products was transferred to the joint venture company, Sarabhai Piramal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. In September 2008, the company acquired the manufacturing and marketing company, namely Suvik Hitek Pvt. Ltd. The Ethical Division re-launched the products of Suvik and Sarabhai Chemicals in market. Also, the company acquired Systronics (India) Pvt Ltd. During the year 2008-09, the Oncology Division launched two new products viz. Fludagem & Xtinib. Also, the company promoted a company viz. Vovanties Laboratories Pvt Ltd, a pharmaceutical specialist with a vision to establish a state of the art manufacturing facility specializing in Novel Effervescent Drug Delivery System. During the year 2010-11, the Company had transferred and assigned as going concern, the business undertaking of Sarabhai Chemicals Bulk Drug Division to Synbiotics Ltd and Electronics Division comprising of Systronics, Teleradand SERC to Systronics (India) Ltd with effect from October 01, 2010.Sarabhai M Chemicals Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company started its Vitamin C coated products manufacturing since August 2019.In June 2023, Asence Pharma Pvt., Ltd. a subsidiary of the Company commenced its new oncology and synthetic API plant at Ranoli, Vadodara.