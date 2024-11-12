Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

AMBALAL SARABHAI ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report of Auditors thereon and any other matter as the Board of Directors of the Company may decide during the meeting. Kindly take the same on your records. Outcome of Board Meeting to consider and approve Standalone and Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Kindly take the same on your records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

AMBALAL SARABHAI ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Auditors thereon. Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of Chapter IV read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 09th August, 2024, has considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Auditors thereon. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the following: A. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024; and B. Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. And other agenda. Please take the same on your records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

AMBALAL SARABHAI ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform the exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 inter- alia to transact the following: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report of Auditors thereon. 2. To fix the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and the Book Closure date. 3. Any other matter as the Board of Directors of the Company may decide during the meeting. Kindly take the same on your records. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 24.05.2024 has considered, approved and taken on record the Annual Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 along with auditors report thereon and other agenda items. please take the same on your records. Approval of Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Details of appointment of Secretarial Auditor, Internal Auditors, CFO and Others. Please take note of the same. Kindly take note of details of appointment of CFO and KMP. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

We wish to submit corrigendum to the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29.03.2024 as there has been minor typing error. Please take the revised one on your record. In Compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. Friday, 29th March, 2024 have, inter-alia, considered and approved appointment of Independent Directors, took note of cessation of Independent Directors, Reconstitution of Board Committees and other matters. Kindly take the same on records. Corrigendum to announcement made under regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Directorate. Please take the revised one on your records.) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors based on the recommendation of NRC has at its Board Meeting held on 29.03.2024 appointed independent directors and took note of cessation of independent directors. Please take note of the same Corrigendum to Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) Change in management. Please take the revised one on your records. Corrigendum to Reconstitution of Board Committees Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Directorate. Please take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, 21st February, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Approved Maintaining books of Account at a place other than Registered office at the address: 1st Floor, Bombay Shopping Centre, Race Course Circle, Vadodara - 390007, Gujarat, India. 2. Conduct of postal ballot to obtain the shareholder approval 3. Appointment of the Scrutinizer to conduct the Postal Ballot through remote e-voting process. 4. Notice of postal ballot (Voting by electronic means), calendar of events for postal ballot. Please take note of the same.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024