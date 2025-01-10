To

The Members of,

Ambar Protein Industries Limited

Ahmedabad

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. I have audited the accompanying financial statements of Ambar Protein Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss,(including the statement of other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (here in after referred to as "the financial statements").

2. In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2023 its profits (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. I conducted my audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. My responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of my report. I am independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to my audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in my professional judgment, are of most significance in my audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters are addressed in the context of my audit of the financial statements as a whole, and informing my opinion thereon, and I do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. I have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in my report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Revenue from Related Parties Our Audit Procedures included the following: The Company is in the business of sale of edible oils. Significant portion of such revenues are attributable to transactions with related parties. -assessed the revenue recognition accounting policies by comparing with applicable accounting standards -evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of key controls for recognition of revenue We identified revenue from related parties as a key audit matter. -performed substantive testing by selecting samples of revenue transactions, recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents. This is mainly on account of judgment involved in assessing arms length, completeness of disclosures, assessing compliance with statutory regulations (Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Regulations) governing related party relationships. -assessed the existence of related party relationships and transactions by inspecting relevant ledgers, agreements and other information -carried out an assessment of compliance with listing regulations and Companies Act, 2013 -considered the adequacy and completeness of the disclosures in the financial statements, relating to the related party transactions -obtained independent confirmations from related parties -assessed that the transactions with related parties are done at arms length by testing the same with unrelated party transactions carried out during the same period.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report, but does not include the financial statements and my auditors report thereon. The Directors report is expected to be made available to me after the date of this auditors report.

My opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and I do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with my audit of the financial statements, my responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or my knowledge obtained in the auditor otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work I have performed, I conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; I am required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

7. The companys board of directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statement that give a true and fair of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive Income, cash flows and changes in equity of the company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and the design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records relevant to presentation of the financial statements that give true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

10. My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, I exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. I also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, I am also responsible for explaining my opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I am required to draw attention in my auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify my opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. I consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of my audit work and in evaluating the results of my work, and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements.

13. I communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that I identify during my audit.

14. I also provide those charged with governance with a statement that I have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on my independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, I determine those matters that are of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. I describe these matters in my auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, I determine that a matter should not be communicated in my report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

16. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, I report that:

a. I have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best my knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of my audit;

b. In my opinion proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from the examination of those books;

c. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including the statement of other Comprehensive Income, cash flow statement and statement of changes in Equity dealt with this Reports are in agreement with the books of accounts;

d. In my opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2023 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of sections 164(2)of the act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over Financial reporting of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to my separate Report in the "Annexure 1" to this report; My report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

g. In my opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31 March, 2023 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in my opinion and to the best of my Information and according to the explanations given to me:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses in long term contract including derivative contracts during the year ended 31 March, 2023

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to my notice that has caused me to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year covered by my audit.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. April 01, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

17. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the central government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act & on the basis of such checks of books & records of the company as I consider appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to me, I give in the "Annexure 2" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

Date : 30th May, 2023 Monali D. Shah Place : Ahmedabad Chartered Accountant Udin : 23190489BGYWAS3629 Mem. No. 190489

ANNEXURE 1 to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 16(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Ambar Protein Industries

Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2023.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. I have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ambar Protein Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2023 in conjunction with my audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

3. My responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial Reporting based on my audit. I conducted my audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards On Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to the audit of internal financial controls, and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance note require that I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. My audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. My audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material Weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In my opinion, to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2023, based on the internal control with reference to financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Date : 30th May, 2023 Monali D. Shah Place : Ahmedabad Chartered Accountant Udin : 23190489BGYWAS3629 Mem. No. 190489

"ANNEXURE 2" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure 2 referred to in Paragraph 17 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of my report of even date for the year ended 31st March, 2023

In terms of the information and explanations sought by me and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by me in the normal course of audit and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I state that

1. (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of

Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment, were physically verified during the year by the Management which, in my opinion, provides for physical verification at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were notice on such verification;

(c) Based on my examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to me, I report that the title deeds of Immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No such proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at 31 March, 2023 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made there under.

2. (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company except as follows:

Quarter Name of the Bank Particulars of Statement Amount as per books of account Amount as reported in the quarterly return/ statement Amount of Difference Whether return/ statement subsequently rectified Jun-22 The Kalupur Com. Co-Op. Bank Ltd Stock 2051.60 2166.04 114.44 No Sales 8438.21 8389.07 -49.14 No Sep-22 The Kalupur Com. Co-Op. Bank Ltd Stock 1331.41 1331.41 0.00 No Sales 16015.39 16015.39 0.00 No Dec-22 The Kalupur Com. Co-Op. Bank Ltd Stock 2468.28 2468.28 0.00 No Sales 25507.47 25396.66 -110.81 No Mar-23 The Kalupur Com. Co-Op. Bank Ltd Stock 1947.15 1996.22 49.06 No Sales 34507.72 34507.72 0.00 No

3 According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has neither made any investment, nor has it provided any guarantee or security, and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year, and hence reporting under clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable.. The company has granted loans to parties during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or Limited Liability Partnerships during the year.

4. According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investment, nor has it provided any guarantee or security and hence reporting under Clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

6. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of edible oil. I have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and I am of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. I have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. (a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, goods and service tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, service tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excises, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues are outstanding, at the year end for a period of more than six months from date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to me there are no dues of provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, goods and service tax, excise duty, custom duty, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any disputes.

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

9. (a) In my opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year

(b) The company is not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of my knowledge and belief, in my opinion, no term loans were availed during the year by the Company, hence this clause is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on Short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. (a) The Company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) To the best of my knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of my knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to me by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year and up to the date of this report

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable

13. In my opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable IND AS.

14. (a) In my opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) I have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to March 31, 2023.

15. In my opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and my knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on my examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to my attention, which came to me to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. I, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. I further state that my reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and I neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. According to the information and explanation given to me and the records of the company examined by me, there were no unspent amounts required to be transferred to special account as required by Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, provisions of sub clause (a) and (b) of clause (xx) of the Companys (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the company

21. The framework of the consolidated financial statements is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, Reporting under clause (xxi) of the order is not applicable to the company.