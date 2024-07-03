Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹209
Prev. Close₹200.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.45
Day's High₹210
Day's Low₹197.6
52 Week's High₹289.15
52 Week's Low₹131.1
Book Value₹51.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)113.62
P/E20.95
EPS9.59
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.75
5.75
5.75
5.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.32
16.18
13.35
8.9
Net Worth
25.07
21.93
19.1
14.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
313.3
284.35
206.02
195.24
yoy growth (%)
10.17
38.01
5.52
15.89
Raw materials
-299.41
-272.3
-187.54
-178.14
As % of sales
95.56
95.76
91.03
91.24
Employee costs
-1.13
-1.33
-1
-0.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.98
2.75
2.93
2.45
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.13
-0.24
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.53
-1.5
-0.78
-0.04
Working capital
4.46
4.62
2.82
6.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.17
38.01
5.52
15.89
Op profit growth
22.07
98.64
20.45
29.09
EBIT growth
23.04
47.04
15.47
61.81
Net profit growth
176.64
-42.13
-10.48
176.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Jayprakashbhai J Vachhani
Managing Director
Pradip C Khatani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dashrathbhai A Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shobhababen J Vachhani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bharat Dasrathbhai Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shirishkumar Dashrathbhai Patel
Independent Director
Meghalkumar Chakravarti Harishbhai
Independent Director
Parimal B Shah
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pradipkumar Sevantilal Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mehul Ashok Kumar Mehta
Reports by Ambar Protein Industries Ltd
Summary
Ambar Protein Industries Limited (Formerly known Ankur Protein Industries Limited) was incorporated on 31st December, 1992 with the basic object of manufacturing edible/ non- edible oils, oil cakes and D Oil Cake. Presently the company has dealing in segment of refining cotton seed oil and trading and also purchased & packed Refined Cottonseed, Groundnut Oil, Refined Sunflower, Refined Maize Oil and Soybean Oil for resale.The Companys refining plant is situated at Chandgodar, Dist. Ahmedabad with a capacity of 110 tons of refined oil per day. The product profile includes Ankur Refined Cottonseed Oil, Ankur Refined Sunflower Oil, Ankur Refined Soybean Oil and Ankur Refined Corn Oil. Refined Cottonseed Oil is an ideal oil for deep frying since it retains original flavour of the food. It is low in Cholesterol. Food prepared with this oil has a longer shelf life as compared to the food prepared with other oils. It does not deteriorate rapidly in flavor even when used at high temperatures. Sunflower oil is the healthiest oil due to its variety of health enhancing nutrients. It also contains monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats along with vitamins. It is light and low in saturated fats. It comprises of a variety of antioxidants and phytochemicals such as Vitamin E, betaine, phenolic acid, arginine and lignans. This makes sunflower oil an excellent option for boosting the nutrient content of foods. Corn oil is high in dietary fibre that helps in reducing cholesterol and preventi
Read More
The Ambar Protein Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹197.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd is ₹113.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd is 20.95 and 3.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambar Protein Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd is ₹131.1 and ₹289.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ambar Protein Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.79%, 3 Years at 108.23%, 1 Year at 11.67%, 6 Month at 37.74%, 3 Month at -11.85% and 1 Month at 8.59%.
