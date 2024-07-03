iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd Share Price

197.6
(-1.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open209
  • Day's High210
  • 52 Wk High289.15
  • Prev. Close200.9
  • Day's Low197.6
  • 52 Wk Low 131.1
  • Turnover (lac)1.45
  • P/E20.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.26
  • EPS9.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)113.62
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

209

Prev. Close

200.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.45

Day's High

210

Day's Low

197.6

52 Week's High

289.15

52 Week's Low

131.1

Book Value

51.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

113.62

P/E

20.95

EPS

9.59

Divi. Yield

0

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.35%

Non-Promoter- 28.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.75

5.75

5.75

5.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.32

16.18

13.35

8.9

Net Worth

25.07

21.93

19.1

14.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

313.3

284.35

206.02

195.24

yoy growth (%)

10.17

38.01

5.52

15.89

Raw materials

-299.41

-272.3

-187.54

-178.14

As % of sales

95.56

95.76

91.03

91.24

Employee costs

-1.13

-1.33

-1

-0.93

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.98

2.75

2.93

2.45

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.13

-0.24

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.53

-1.5

-0.78

-0.04

Working capital

4.46

4.62

2.82

6.43

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.17

38.01

5.52

15.89

Op profit growth

22.07

98.64

20.45

29.09

EBIT growth

23.04

47.04

15.47

61.81

Net profit growth

176.64

-42.13

-10.48

176.34

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ambar Protein Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Jayprakashbhai J Vachhani

Managing Director

Pradip C Khatani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dashrathbhai A Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shobhababen J Vachhani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bharat Dasrathbhai Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shirishkumar Dashrathbhai Patel

Independent Director

Meghalkumar Chakravarti Harishbhai

Independent Director

Parimal B Shah

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pradipkumar Sevantilal Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mehul Ashok Kumar Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ambar Protein Industries Ltd

Summary

Ambar Protein Industries Limited (Formerly known Ankur Protein Industries Limited) was incorporated on 31st December, 1992 with the basic object of manufacturing edible/ non- edible oils, oil cakes and D Oil Cake. Presently the company has dealing in segment of refining cotton seed oil and trading and also purchased & packed Refined Cottonseed, Groundnut Oil, Refined Sunflower, Refined Maize Oil and Soybean Oil for resale.The Companys refining plant is situated at Chandgodar, Dist. Ahmedabad with a capacity of 110 tons of refined oil per day. The product profile includes Ankur Refined Cottonseed Oil, Ankur Refined Sunflower Oil, Ankur Refined Soybean Oil and Ankur Refined Corn Oil. Refined Cottonseed Oil is an ideal oil for deep frying since it retains original flavour of the food. It is low in Cholesterol. Food prepared with this oil has a longer shelf life as compared to the food prepared with other oils. It does not deteriorate rapidly in flavor even when used at high temperatures. Sunflower oil is the healthiest oil due to its variety of health enhancing nutrients. It also contains monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats along with vitamins. It is light and low in saturated fats. It comprises of a variety of antioxidants and phytochemicals such as Vitamin E, betaine, phenolic acid, arginine and lignans. This makes sunflower oil an excellent option for boosting the nutrient content of foods. Corn oil is high in dietary fibre that helps in reducing cholesterol and preventi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ambar Protein Industries Ltd share price today?

The Ambar Protein Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹197.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd is ₹113.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd is 20.95 and 3.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambar Protein Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd is ₹131.1 and ₹289.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd?

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.79%, 3 Years at 108.23%, 1 Year at 11.67%, 6 Month at 37.74%, 3 Month at -11.85% and 1 Month at 8.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.65 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambar Protein Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.