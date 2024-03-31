To the Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in submitting their 31st Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial highlights are depicted below:

PERTICULARS FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2024 FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2023 Income from Business Operations 33705.81 34507.72 Other Income 66.75 50.10 Total Income 33772.56 34557.83 Profit before Depreciation 543.32 523.41 Less: Depreciation 131.37 127.52 Profit after depreciation and Interest 411.95 395.89 Tax Expense i. Current Tax 102.48 86.10 ii. Deferred Tax 36.61 25.46 Net Profit after Tax 314.57 281.33 Other Comprehensive Income (0.31) 1.62 Total Comprehensive Income 314.26 282.95

Note: The above figures are extracted from the financial statements.

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS:

During the year, your company has refined 29757.32 MT of cotton seed oil in its refinery (Previous Year: 21896.32 MT) Company also purchased & packed 3776.20 MT Refined Groundnut Oil, Refined Sunflower, Refined Maize Oil, Mustard Oil and Soybean Oil for resale.

Our total business operation income during F.Y 2023-24 is 33705.81 lacs.

DIVIDEND:

In view of expansion of business, your directors do not recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March,2024.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid-up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March 2024 was 575.00 Lacs. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares. The Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights. It has neither issued employee stock options nor sweat equity shares and does not have any scheme to fund its employees to purchase the shares of the Company.

AMOUNTS TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year under review, the Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserve of the company. The Company earned net profit of Rs. 314.26 Lacs which has been transferred to surplus in the statement of profit and loss account.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND:

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid last year. DEPOSITS:

The Company has neither invited nor accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 from the public during the year ended March 31, 2024. There were no unclaimed or unpaid deposits as on March 31, 2024.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statement relate on the date of this report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for the year ended on 31st March, 2024

1. Conservation of Energy:

a) Company ensures that the manufacturing operations are conducted in the manner whereby optimum utilization and maximum possible savings of energy is achieved.

b) No specific investment has been made in reduction in energy consumption.

c) As the impact of measures taken for conservation and optimum utilization of energy are not quantitative, its impact on cost cannot be stated accurately.

d) Since the Company does not fall under the list of industries, which should furnish this information in Form-A as annexed to the aforesaid Rules, the question of furnishing the same does not arise

2. Technology Absorption:

Companys products are manufactured by using in-house know how and no outside technology is being used for manufacturing activities. Therefore, no technology absorption is required.

3. Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgo:

During the period under review the foreign exchange earnings and outflow was as follows:

YEAR 2023-24 AMOUNT RS Foreign Earnings NIL Foreign Outflow NIL

STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY:

All the mandatory provisions of Corporate Governance as prescribed in Regulations 17 to 27 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to your Company as the Company does not fall under the criteria of its applicability pursuant to Regulation 15 of SEBI Listing Regulations. However, all the Provisions, Rules and Regulations under the Companies Act, 2013 related to the Corporate Governance are applicable to the extent and have been comply by the Company.

COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION:

The Companys Policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, Directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is furnished in "Annexure A" and is attached to this report.

DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

In terms of section 135 and Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of your Company has constituted a CSR Committee. The Annual Report on CSR activities is annexed to this Report as Annexure-B. The CSR policy is available at the Companys web link, the Company promises to continue to support social projects that are consistent with the Policy.

ANNUAL RETURN:

The extracts of Annual Return pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3) (a) and Section 92 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and administration) Rules, 2014 is furnished in "Annexure C" and is attached to this Report

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions entered into during FY 2023-24 were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business and were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for review and approval of the Committee and also to the Board for approval. The details of related party transactions entered into by the Company are provided in Form AOC-2 given as "Annexure D "of Boards Report.

AUDITORS:

A. STATUTORY AUDITOR:

Fenil p Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 143571W) was appointed as a Statutory Auditor of the Company on 06th February, 2024 in Board and regularise in General Meeting held on 31st March, 2024 for Financial Year 2023-2024 as Casual Vacancy arise due to resignation of Mrs. Monali D Shah on 27th January, 2024.

Fenil p Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 143571W) is proposed to appoint in ensuring AGM as Statutory Auditor of the Company from of 31st Annual General Meeting till conclusion of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Audit Report on the Financial Statements of the Company for FY 2023-24 is a part of the Annual Report. The Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

B. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

The Board of Directors of the Company appoint Bhumika Ranpuara & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad to conduct Secretarial Audit for the F.Y. 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 is annexed as "Annexure E"

There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Report which require any clarification/ explanation.

C. COST AUDITOR:

The Company is required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government as per Section 148(1) of the Act and the rules framed thereunder, and accordingly, the Company has made and maintained such cost accounts and records.

In terms of Section 148 of the Act read with Companies (Cost Records and Audits) Rules, 2014, the Audit Committee recommended, and the Board of Directors appointed M/s J. B. Mistri & Co., Cost Accountants (Firm Registration No. 101067), Ahmedabad, being eligible, to conduct Cost Audits relating to Edible Oils of the Company for the year ending March 31, 2024.

The Company has received their written consent and confirmation that the appointment will be in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder.

The remuneration payable to Cost Auditors has been approved by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and in terms of the Act and Rules therein. The Members are therefore requested to ratify the remuneration payable to M/s J. B. Mistri & Co. as set out in the Notice of the 31st AGM of the Company.

D. INTERNAL AUDITOR:

Mr. Rajendra Natverlal Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants was appointed by the Board of Directors to assist the Internal Auditor of the Company with the audit processes and internal audit reviews for the Company for FY 2024-25

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors, Cost Auditors and Secretarial Auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees, to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Act, details of which needs to be mentioned in Directors Report.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW:

Five (5) Board Meetings were held during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 on the following dates:

30/05/2023, 12/08/2023, 07/11/2023, 06/02/2024, and 14/02/2024.

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribe under the Companies Act, 2013.

As per Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, a separate meeting of Independent Director was on 01st February 2024 at 01:30 PM at register office of the Company to discuss the agenda items as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

DEMATERIALISATION OF SHARES

The shares of your Company are being traded in electronic form and the Company has established connectivity with both the depositories i.e. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository system, Members are requested to avail the facility of dematerialization of shares with either of the Depositories as aforesaid.

DIRECTOR RESPOSNSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Act, your Directors confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024 and the profit of the Company for that period;

c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT:

As per regulation 15(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 various regulations related to Corporate Governance under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 as on 31st March, 2024 was not applicable to the company. The Management Discussion and Analysis is made a part of this report.

DIRECTORS:

Shri. Bharat Patel and Shri Shirish Patel retires at the 31st Annual General Meeting and has offered himself for re-appointment.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Shri. Jaiprakash J Vachhani, Whole Time Director, Shri Pradeep C Khetani, Managing Director, Shri Dhiraj M Panchal, CFO and Shri Mehul A Mehta, Company Secretary are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Independent Directors of the Company have given the declaration to the Company that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

INSURANCE

All the properties including buildings, plant and machinery and stocks have been adequately insured.

LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES:

The Equity shares of the Company are presently listed with the BSE, i.e. The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. The Company has paid annual listing fees for the year 2024-25 to BSE.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to section 197(12) read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is attached as "Annexure - F" and forms an integral part of this report.

The information required pursuant to section 197(12) read with rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not applicable because Company has not employed any employee drawing salary of amounting Rs. 5, 00,000/- per month or Rs. 60,00,000/- per annum during the year under review.

ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY:

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Company is conducting operations in such a manner so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliances of environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources.

As required by the Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company has formulated and implemented guidelines on prevention of sexual harassment at workplace with a mechanism of lodging and redressal of complaints. During the year under review, no complaints were reported to the Committee.

DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND PROVIDING VIGIL MECHANISM:

Audit Committee shall be comprising of 3(three) Independent Directors:

• Shri Pradip S Shah Chairman • Shri Meghal Chakravarti Member • Shri Parimal Shah Member

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and overseas through the committee, the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of co employees and the Company.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The relations between the employees and the management have remained cordial throughout the year.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year under review. Your Directors also acknowledges gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.