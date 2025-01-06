iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

197.6
(-1.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambar Protein Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

313.3

284.35

206.02

195.24

yoy growth (%)

10.17

38.01

5.52

15.89

Raw materials

-299.41

-272.3

-187.54

-178.14

As % of sales

95.56

95.76

91.03

91.24

Employee costs

-1.13

-1.33

-1

-0.93

As % of sales

0.36

0.47

0.48

0.47

Other costs

-5.39

-4.68

-14.44

-13.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.72

1.64

7

6.98

Operating profit

7.35

6.02

3.03

2.51

OPM

2.34

2.11

1.47

1.29

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.13

-0.24

-0.2

Interest expense

-2.64

-2.62

-0.72

-0.71

Other income

0.46

0.49

0.87

0.85

Profit before tax

3.98

2.75

2.93

2.45

Taxes

-0.53

-1.5

-0.78

-0.04

Tax rate

-13.33

-54.75

-26.58

-1.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.44

1.24

2.15

2.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.44

1.24

2.15

2.4

yoy growth (%)

176.64

-42.13

-10.48

176.34

NPM

1.1

0.43

1.04

1.23

Ambar Protein : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambar Protein Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.