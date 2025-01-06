Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
313.3
284.35
206.02
195.24
yoy growth (%)
10.17
38.01
5.52
15.89
Raw materials
-299.41
-272.3
-187.54
-178.14
As % of sales
95.56
95.76
91.03
91.24
Employee costs
-1.13
-1.33
-1
-0.93
As % of sales
0.36
0.47
0.48
0.47
Other costs
-5.39
-4.68
-14.44
-13.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.72
1.64
7
6.98
Operating profit
7.35
6.02
3.03
2.51
OPM
2.34
2.11
1.47
1.29
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.13
-0.24
-0.2
Interest expense
-2.64
-2.62
-0.72
-0.71
Other income
0.46
0.49
0.87
0.85
Profit before tax
3.98
2.75
2.93
2.45
Taxes
-0.53
-1.5
-0.78
-0.04
Tax rate
-13.33
-54.75
-26.58
-1.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.44
1.24
2.15
2.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.44
1.24
2.15
2.4
yoy growth (%)
176.64
-42.13
-10.48
176.34
NPM
1.1
0.43
1.04
1.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.