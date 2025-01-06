Ambar Protein Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.98
2.75
2.93
2.45
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.13
-0.24
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.53
-1.5
-0.78
-0.04
Working capital
4.46
4.62
2.82
6.43
Other operating items
Operating
6.7
4.73
4.72
8.63
Capital expenditure
-2.88
17.63
0.1
0.76
Free cash flow
3.82
22.36
4.83
9.39
Equity raised
10.9
6.37
0.02
-4.22
Investing
0
0
0.02
0
Financing
32.14
26.5
22.48
16.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
46.86
55.23
27.36
21.97
