Ambar Protein Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

197.6
(-1.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Ambar Protein FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.98

2.75

2.93

2.45

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.13

-0.24

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.53

-1.5

-0.78

-0.04

Working capital

4.46

4.62

2.82

6.43

Other operating items

Operating

6.7

4.73

4.72

8.63

Capital expenditure

-2.88

17.63

0.1

0.76

Free cash flow

3.82

22.36

4.83

9.39

Equity raised

10.9

6.37

0.02

-4.22

Investing

0

0

0.02

0

Financing

32.14

26.5

22.48

16.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

46.86

55.23

27.36

21.97

