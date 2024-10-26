Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Ambar Protein Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The UnAudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. OUTCOME- FINANCIAL RESULT AS ON 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 OUTCOME (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

Ambar Protein Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Repay Secure Loan except working capital loans to make Company debt free. 2. To Launch New Products namely: a. Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil b. Cold Pressed Extra Vergin Coconut Oil c. Cold Pressed Sesame oil d. Cold Pressed Mustard Oil The Board of Directors of the Company as its meeting held on 11th September 2024, and the same meeting commenced at 12.30 p.m and concluded at 12:45 p.m. In that meeting the Board has decided following matters: 1. Considered and approved to Repay Secure Loan except working capital loans to make Company debt free. 2. Considered and approved to setup new Machineries for Launch New Products namely: a. Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil, b. Cold Pressed Extra Vergin Coconut Oil, c. Cold Pressed Sesame oil, d. Cold Pressed Mustard Oil 3. Noted Fine as per SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023 (Chapter VII(A)-Penal Action for Non-Compliance) of Rs. 21240/- imposed by BSE for late compliance under Regulation 27(2)-Non-submission of the corporate governance compliance report within the period provided under this regulation. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Ambar Protein Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14th August 2024 at 12:30 Pm at the Register Office of the Company situated at Sarkhej - Bavla Highway Opp Bhagyoday Hotel Ahmedabad to consider and approve: 1. The UnAudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Board Report for year ended 31.03.2024. 3. The notice and date of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company. 4. To transact various other businesses as per the agenda. OUTCOME OF MEETING: FINANCIAL RESULT AS ON 30TH JUNE, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Ambar Protein Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Re-Appointment of Shri Pradeep khetani as Managing Director of the Company. 3. Re-Appointment of Shri Jayprakash vachhani as Whole-Time director of the Company. 4. Related Party Transections with Ankur Oil Industries. 5. To transact various other businesses as per the Agenda. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

Ambar Protein Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The UnAudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine month ended on 31st December 2023. 2. The Extra ordinary General Meeting date. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024