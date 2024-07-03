Ambar Protein Industries Ltd Summary

Ambar Protein Industries Limited (Formerly known Ankur Protein Industries Limited) was incorporated on 31st December, 1992 with the basic object of manufacturing edible/ non- edible oils, oil cakes and D Oil Cake. Presently the company has dealing in segment of refining cotton seed oil and trading and also purchased & packed Refined Cottonseed, Groundnut Oil, Refined Sunflower, Refined Maize Oil and Soybean Oil for resale.The Companys refining plant is situated at Chandgodar, Dist. Ahmedabad with a capacity of 110 tons of refined oil per day. The product profile includes Ankur Refined Cottonseed Oil, Ankur Refined Sunflower Oil, Ankur Refined Soybean Oil and Ankur Refined Corn Oil. Refined Cottonseed Oil is an ideal oil for deep frying since it retains original flavour of the food. It is low in Cholesterol. Food prepared with this oil has a longer shelf life as compared to the food prepared with other oils. It does not deteriorate rapidly in flavor even when used at high temperatures. Sunflower oil is the healthiest oil due to its variety of health enhancing nutrients. It also contains monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats along with vitamins. It is light and low in saturated fats. It comprises of a variety of antioxidants and phytochemicals such as Vitamin E, betaine, phenolic acid, arginine and lignans. This makes sunflower oil an excellent option for boosting the nutrient content of foods. Corn oil is high in dietary fibre that helps in reducing cholesterol and preventing intestinal problems and thus reducing the chances of irritable bowel syndrome. It contains a significant amount of Vitamin B12 and folic acid resulting into prevention of anaemia. It lowers bad cholesterol. It is starchy in nature providing one with a short and long term of energy. It acts as antioxidant that keeps healthy. Refined Soyabean Oil is rich in PUFA, Omega 6 proteins, Amino acid and Linoleic acid. It is also low in saturated fats and is voted as a great cooking medium by several doctors. Soybean has Omega-3 fatty acids that play a vital role in reducing the risk of contracting cardiovascular diseases and arrhythmia. Vitamin K present in soyabean oil helps prevent damage to brain cells.