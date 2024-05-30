To the Members of Amco India Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Amco India Limited ("the Company"), which comprises of the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profitand Loss (including other comprehensive income),andtheStatementofchangesinequityandstatementofcashflowsfor the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended,

("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company 31 March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder,andwehavefulfilledour other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financialstatements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financialstatements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Based on our audit, there are no key audit matters to be discussed.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financialposition, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian AccountingStandards(IndAS)specifiedunder Section

133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". report expresses an unmodifiedopinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. the Company has disclosed the impact, wherever necessary, of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements; ii. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian Accounting Standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief , no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to my/our notice that has caused me/ us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the financial year ended 31st March,

2024 and thus the reporting requirement as per Rule 11(f) is not applicable. vi. Based on our examination, the accounting software used by the Company for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 has not activated audit trail feature.

For, V.V Kale & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 000897N

Sd/-

Vijay V Kale

Partner

Membership number: 080821 UDIN: 24080821BKEJTG5449

Place: Noida, U.P

Date: 30.05.2024

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph (1) under the heading of "Report on Other legal and Regulatory requirements) of our report to the members of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that: (i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) As explained to us, all items of Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased & reasonable manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. We have been explained that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared to the book records.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use of assets) or intangible asset or both during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024; (e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or pending against company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified at reasonable intervals by the management. As per the information and explanation given to us, the discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records do not exceed 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory

(b) As per the the information and explanation provided to us, in respect of working capital limits in excess crore rupees, quarterly returns/ monthly statements filed with the bank or financial institutions offive are in agreement with the books of accounts, however there are some variations (not exceeding 10% in aggregate for the financial year) in the statements filed with the books but those are not material in nature. (iii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information provided to us the company has made investments and provided guarantees and granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans as specified below: (A) To Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates Nil (B) To Other than Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates Please refer Clause (f) below (b) The terms and conditions of investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest are not stipulated.

(d) The amount is not overdue, on the above loan and advances; hence this clause is not applicable;

(e) The amount is not overdue; on the above loan and advances; hence this clause is not applicable;

(f) In our opinion and according to the information provided to us, the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to Related Parties as defined in Section 2(76) to the Companies Act, 2013 which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Details of the same is as under:

Aggregate Amount of Loans Granted during the Year (in 000s) % of total loans granted during the year Closing Balance as on 31.3.2024 (in 000s) 9,387.09 100% 9,663.61

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in relation to loans given to companies in which director are interested.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits covered by the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions of Paragraph 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have been informed that the Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act. and such accounts and records have been so made and maintained;

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Value Added Tax, Central Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, except for the cases given below, in our opinion no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Value Added Tax, Central Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it were in arrears as at the balance sheet date for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in 000s) Due Date Period to which amount relates Employees Contribution 1.241 15-05-2023 Apr-23 Employees Contribution 1.179 15-06-2023 May-23 Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Employees Contribution 1.260 15-07-2023 Jun-23 Provisions Act 1952 Employees Contribution 1.260 15-08-2023 Jul-23 Employees Contribution 1.260 15-09-2023 Aug-23 Employees Contribution 1.260 15-10-2023 Sep-23

(b) According to the records of the Company, there are no dues outstanding of Sales Tax (including Value Added Tax and Central Sales Tax), Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty or Cess on account of any dispute.

(viii) The company has not recorded any transactions in the books of account which have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender; hence this clause is not applicable;

(b) The company has not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender, hence this clause is not applicable; (c) The company has applied term loans for the purpose for which it was obtained; (d) The company has not raised any short term fund other than overdraft facilities from bank; hence this clause is not applicable; (e) The company has not taken any any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; hence this clause is not applicable; (f) As per the information/ explanation provided to us, the company has not raised company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies; hence this clause is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer instruments); hence this clause is not applicable; (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year; hence this clause is not applicable. (xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the

Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; hence this clause is not applicable. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company, hence Paras (xii)(a), (b), (c) are not applicable to the Company. (xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the our examination of the records of the company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) (a) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; (b) The reports of the internal audit for the period under audit were considered in forming our opinion. (xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as restricted in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013; hence this clause is not applicable. (xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 hence clause (a), (b), (c) and (d) are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There is no resignation of statutory auditors during the year; hence this clause is not applicable. (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company and financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we were in the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report. The company is capable to repayment of liabilities due within one year from the date of balance sheet date. (xx) As per the information and explanation provided to us, provision of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company; (b) This clause is not applicable to the company. For, V.V Kale & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 000897N

Sd/-

Vijay V Kale

Partner

Membership number: 080821 UDIN: 24080821BKEJTG5449

Place: Noida, U.P

Date: 30.05.2024

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Wehaveauditedtheinternal controls over financial reporting of Amco India Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively including adherence to companys policies, the forensuringtheorderlyandefficient safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail,accuratelyandfairlyreflectthe transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For, V.V Kale & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 000897N Sd/-

Vijay V Kale

Partner

Membership number: 080821 UDIN: 24080821BKEJTG5449

Place: Noida, U.P

Date: 30.05.2024