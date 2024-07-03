SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹87
Prev. Close₹82.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹87
Day's Low₹85
52 Week's High₹124
52 Week's Low₹54
Book Value₹88.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.94
P/E31.25
EPS2.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.11
4.11
4.11
4.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.5
30.69
30.03
26.07
Net Worth
35.61
34.8
34.14
30.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
88.46
85.14
67.98
58.03
yoy growth (%)
3.9
25.23
17.14
25.93
Raw materials
-78.55
-72.61
-55.99
-46.99
As % of sales
88.79
85.28
82.36
80.97
Employee costs
-2.51
-2.91
-2.39
-2.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.91
1.25
1.2
1.48
Depreciation
-0.97
-0.87
-1.1
-1.12
Tax paid
-0.44
-0.37
-0.17
0.18
Working capital
0.17
5.89
1.29
0.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.9
25.23
17.14
25.93
Op profit growth
21.51
-3.85
28.88
-24.94
EBIT growth
21.78
11.46
-9.63
18.5
Net profit growth
67.06
-14.38
-38.67
47.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajeev Gupta
Non Executive Director
Vidhu Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Beniwal
Independent Director
Naseem Ahmad
Independent Director
Prarthana Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Amco India Ltd
Summary
Amco India Ltd was incorporated in 1987. The foundation of AMCO Group was based on the inception of AMC Coated Fabrics Ltd. in 1981. The Company was started by manufacturing PVC Leather cloth through coating process and with large capacities available on two coating lines achieved brand equity in the domestic and to some extent in the international markets.The success of AMC Coated Fabrics Ltd. prompted the promoter to enhance its product profile and therefore in 1991 two calendar machines were added to introduce PVC Films and Sheeting into the market. In its effort to excel in the complete product range the company grew from strength to strength to become leaders in the manufacturing of PVC Films and Sheeting.As success dawned on the project the management used bold and enterprising strategies to reinvent itself. Massive expansions were pursued and in 1996 through foresight, the Company decided to get into manufacturing Aluminum Foil by Cold Rolling Process. This product added impetus to the growth of the Company creating new insights into a product with a bright future thereby enhancing it as leaders in complete range of products of aluminum foil and foil laminates. In 2023, the Company has been supplying Aluminium foil in the market to big empires for Cigarette Foil Packaging, Milk Powder Packaging and for packaging of medical / surgical equipments.
The Amco India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amco India Ltd is ₹34.94 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amco India Ltd is 31.25 and 0.96 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amco India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amco India Ltd is ₹54 and ₹124 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Amco India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.56%, 3 Years at -0.50%, 1 Year at 33.61%, 6 Month at 47.57%, 3 Month at 1.91% and 1 Month at 4.81%.
