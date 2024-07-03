iifl-logo-icon 1
Amco India Ltd Share Price

85
(2.43%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open87
  • Day's High87
  • 52 Wk High124
  • Prev. Close82.98
  • Day's Low85
  • 52 Wk Low 54
  • Turnover (lac)0.37
  • P/E31.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value88.74
  • EPS2.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.94
  • Div. Yield0
Amco India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

87

Prev. Close

82.98

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

87

Day's Low

85

52 Week's High

124

52 Week's Low

54

Book Value

88.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.94

P/E

31.25

EPS

2.72

Divi. Yield

0

Amco India Ltd Corporate Action

Amco India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Amco India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.54%

Non-Promoter- 2.43%

Institutions: 2.43%

Non-Institutions: 32.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amco India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.11

4.11

4.11

4.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.5

30.69

30.03

26.07

Net Worth

35.61

34.8

34.14

30.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

88.46

85.14

67.98

58.03

yoy growth (%)

3.9

25.23

17.14

25.93

Raw materials

-78.55

-72.61

-55.99

-46.99

As % of sales

88.79

85.28

82.36

80.97

Employee costs

-2.51

-2.91

-2.39

-2.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.91

1.25

1.2

1.48

Depreciation

-0.97

-0.87

-1.1

-1.12

Tax paid

-0.44

-0.37

-0.17

0.18

Working capital

0.17

5.89

1.29

0.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.9

25.23

17.14

25.93

Op profit growth

21.51

-3.85

28.88

-24.94

EBIT growth

21.78

11.46

-9.63

18.5

Net profit growth

67.06

-14.38

-38.67

47.33

Amco India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amco India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajeev Gupta

Non Executive Director

Vidhu Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Beniwal

Independent Director

Naseem Ahmad

Independent Director

Prarthana Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amco India Ltd

Summary

Amco India Ltd was incorporated in 1987. The foundation of AMCO Group was based on the inception of AMC Coated Fabrics Ltd. in 1981. The Company was started by manufacturing PVC Leather cloth through coating process and with large capacities available on two coating lines achieved brand equity in the domestic and to some extent in the international markets.The success of AMC Coated Fabrics Ltd. prompted the promoter to enhance its product profile and therefore in 1991 two calendar machines were added to introduce PVC Films and Sheeting into the market. In its effort to excel in the complete product range the company grew from strength to strength to become leaders in the manufacturing of PVC Films and Sheeting.As success dawned on the project the management used bold and enterprising strategies to reinvent itself. Massive expansions were pursued and in 1996 through foresight, the Company decided to get into manufacturing Aluminum Foil by Cold Rolling Process. This product added impetus to the growth of the Company creating new insights into a product with a bright future thereby enhancing it as leaders in complete range of products of aluminum foil and foil laminates. In 2023, the Company has been supplying Aluminium foil in the market to big empires for Cigarette Foil Packaging, Milk Powder Packaging and for packaging of medical / surgical equipments.
Company FAQs

What is the Amco India Ltd share price today?

The Amco India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amco India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amco India Ltd is ₹34.94 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amco India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amco India Ltd is 31.25 and 0.96 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amco India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amco India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amco India Ltd is ₹54 and ₹124 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amco India Ltd?

Amco India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.56%, 3 Years at -0.50%, 1 Year at 33.61%, 6 Month at 47.57%, 3 Month at 1.91% and 1 Month at 4.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amco India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amco India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.55 %
Institutions - 2.44 %
Public - 32.01 %

