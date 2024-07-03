Amco India Ltd Summary

Amco India Ltd was incorporated in 1987. The foundation of AMCO Group was based on the inception of AMC Coated Fabrics Ltd. in 1981. The Company was started by manufacturing PVC Leather cloth through coating process and with large capacities available on two coating lines achieved brand equity in the domestic and to some extent in the international markets.The success of AMC Coated Fabrics Ltd. prompted the promoter to enhance its product profile and therefore in 1991 two calendar machines were added to introduce PVC Films and Sheeting into the market. In its effort to excel in the complete product range the company grew from strength to strength to become leaders in the manufacturing of PVC Films and Sheeting.As success dawned on the project the management used bold and enterprising strategies to reinvent itself. Massive expansions were pursued and in 1996 through foresight, the Company decided to get into manufacturing Aluminum Foil by Cold Rolling Process. This product added impetus to the growth of the Company creating new insights into a product with a bright future thereby enhancing it as leaders in complete range of products of aluminum foil and foil laminates. In 2023, the Company has been supplying Aluminium foil in the market to big empires for Cigarette Foil Packaging, Milk Powder Packaging and for packaging of medical / surgical equipments.