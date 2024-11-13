|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|AMCO INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024. Intimation of unaudited approved financial results for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|Intimation of appointment of M/s. Gurvinder Chopra & Co., as Cost Auditors for FY 2024-25.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|AMCO INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Attached herewith the approved unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 alongwith the Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Jun 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Rajeev Gupta (DIN: 00025410) as Managing Director and Mrs. Vidhu Gupta (DIN: 00026934) as Non - Executive Director of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f 21st June, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|AMCO INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter & financial year ended on 31st March 2024 Attached herewith the approved audited Financial Results alongwith Auditors Report and declaration for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|AMCO INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter & nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Attached herewith the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter & nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 as approved by the Board of Directors alongwith limited review report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
