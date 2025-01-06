Amco India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.91
1.25
1.2
1.48
Depreciation
-0.97
-0.87
-1.1
-1.12
Tax paid
-0.44
-0.37
-0.17
0.18
Working capital
0.17
5.89
1.29
0.5
Other operating items
Operating
0.68
5.89
1.21
1.04
Capital expenditure
1.89
4.55
-3.92
0.1
Free cash flow
2.57
10.44
-2.7
1.15
Equity raised
49.41
47.09
44.26
40.9
Investing
0
0
0
0.13
Financing
3.85
9.04
1.95
1.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
55.83
66.58
43.5
44
No Record Found
