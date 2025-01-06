iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amco India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

80.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Amco India Ltd

Amco India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.91

1.25

1.2

1.48

Depreciation

-0.97

-0.87

-1.1

-1.12

Tax paid

-0.44

-0.37

-0.17

0.18

Working capital

0.17

5.89

1.29

0.5

Other operating items

Operating

0.68

5.89

1.21

1.04

Capital expenditure

1.89

4.55

-3.92

0.1

Free cash flow

2.57

10.44

-2.7

1.15

Equity raised

49.41

47.09

44.26

40.9

Investing

0

0

0

0.13

Financing

3.85

9.04

1.95

1.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

55.83

66.58

43.5

44

Amco India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Amco India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.