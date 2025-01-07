Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
88.46
85.14
67.98
58.03
yoy growth (%)
3.9
25.23
17.14
25.93
Raw materials
-78.55
-72.61
-55.99
-46.99
As % of sales
88.79
85.28
82.36
80.97
Employee costs
-2.51
-2.91
-2.39
-2.63
As % of sales
2.84
3.42
3.51
4.54
Other costs
-4.56
-7.27
-7.16
-6.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.15
8.54
10.54
11.23
Operating profit
2.83
2.33
2.42
1.88
OPM
3.2
2.74
3.57
3.24
Depreciation
-0.97
-0.87
-1.1
-1.12
Interest expense
-1.13
-1.25
-1.04
-1
Other income
1.18
1.05
0.92
1.73
Profit before tax
1.91
1.25
1.2
1.48
Taxes
-0.44
-0.37
-0.17
0.18
Tax rate
-23.14
-29.6
-14.31
12.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.47
0.88
1.02
1.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.47
0.88
1.02
1.67
yoy growth (%)
67.06
-14.38
-38.67
47.33
NPM
1.66
1.03
1.51
2.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.