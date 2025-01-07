iifl-logo-icon 1
Amco India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

80.75
(-0.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:54:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

88.46

85.14

67.98

58.03

yoy growth (%)

3.9

25.23

17.14

25.93

Raw materials

-78.55

-72.61

-55.99

-46.99

As % of sales

88.79

85.28

82.36

80.97

Employee costs

-2.51

-2.91

-2.39

-2.63

As % of sales

2.84

3.42

3.51

4.54

Other costs

-4.56

-7.27

-7.16

-6.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.15

8.54

10.54

11.23

Operating profit

2.83

2.33

2.42

1.88

OPM

3.2

2.74

3.57

3.24

Depreciation

-0.97

-0.87

-1.1

-1.12

Interest expense

-1.13

-1.25

-1.04

-1

Other income

1.18

1.05

0.92

1.73

Profit before tax

1.91

1.25

1.2

1.48

Taxes

-0.44

-0.37

-0.17

0.18

Tax rate

-23.14

-29.6

-14.31

12.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.47

0.88

1.02

1.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.47

0.88

1.02

1.67

yoy growth (%)

67.06

-14.38

-38.67

47.33

NPM

1.66

1.03

1.51

2.89

