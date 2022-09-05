RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED SME-IPO OF AMEENJI RUBBER LIMITED

To, The Board of Directors of Ameenji Rubber Limited 1st Floor, 5-5-65, S.A Trade Center, Ranigunj, Secunderabad -500 003, Telangana

Dear Sir,

Reference: - Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of AMEENJI RUBBER LIMITED

We have examined the attached Restated Financial Statement of AMEENJI RUBBER LIMITED (hereunder referred to the Company , Issuer ) comprising the Restated Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at September 30, 2024, and Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, the Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the period ended September 30, 2024, and the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, read together with the statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (Collectively the Restated Financial Statement) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 10th January 2025 for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with its proposed SME Initial Public Offering (SME-IPO) of equity shares, prepared in terms of the requirement of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended ( ICDR Regulations ); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2020) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ( The Guidance Note )

Management s Responsibilities for the Restated Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Statement for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, of relevant state in connection with the proposed SME-IPO. The Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2024, year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 on the basis of notes to restatement in note IV to the Restated Financial Statement. The Board of Directors of the company s responsibility includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Statement.

The board of directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Companies Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Restated Financial Statements

We have examined such Restated Financial Statement taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 1st August 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Statements; and d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the SME-IPO.

This Restated Financial Statements have been compiled by the management from Audited financial statements of the company as at and for the period/year ended on September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India,

For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on Auditors Report issued by the Previous Auditor M/s Sharma & Sastry, Chartered Accountants (the Previous Auditors ) dated 6th September, 2022 and 5th September, 2023 for the year ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 respectively. Year ended March 31, 2024 & Period ended September 30, 2024 audited by us, M/s M M Reddy & Co., vide our report dated 6th September, 2024 and 10th December, 2024 respectively only.

The modification in restated financials were carried out based on the modified reports, if any, issued by Previous Auditor which is giving rise to modifications on the financial statements as at and for the period/years ended September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022.

a) The Restated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

b) The Restated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial year to which they relate;

c) Extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

d) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/ restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this report;

e) Adjustments in Restated Financial Statement have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies,

f) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Financial Statement, except accounting of retirement benefits was accounted on cash basis which is not as per AS-15 (Revised) Employee benefits , however during the restatement Company has accounted such retirement benefits basis actuarial valuation certificate.

g) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Statement.

h) The Company has not paid dividend during half year ended September 30, 2024, FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24.

In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that-

a) The Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

b) The Restated Statement of Profit and Loss as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company for period/year ended September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

c) The Restated Statement of Cash Flow as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company for period/year ended September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for period/year ended September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 proposed to be included in the Offer Document for the proposed SME-IPO.

Restated Statement of Share Capital, Reserves and Surplus Annexure-A Restated Statement of Long Term and Short-Term Borrowings Annexure-B, B(A), B(B) Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Assets / (Liabilities) Annexure-C Restated Statement of Long-Term Provisions Annexure-D Restated Statement of Trade Payables Annexure-E Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities and Short-Term Provisions Annexure-F Restated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets Annexure-G Restated Statement of Long-Term Loans and Advances Annexure-H Restated Statement of Other Non-current assets Annexure-I Restated Statement of Current Investment Annexure-J Restated Statement of Inventories Annexure-K Restated Statement of Trade Receivables Annexure-L Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents Annexure-M Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances Annexure-N Restated Statement of Other Current Assets Annexure-O Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations Annexure-P Restated Statement of Other Income Annexure-Q Restated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed and Purchase of Stock in Trade Annexure-R Restated Statement of Change in Inventories Annexure-S Restated Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses Annexure-T Restated Statement of Finance Cost Annexure-U Restated Statement of Depreciation & Amortization Annexure-V Restated Statement of Other Expenses Annexure-W Restated Statement of Mandatory Accounting Ratios Annexure-X Restated Statement of Related Party Transactions Annexure-Y Restated Statement of Capitalization Annexure-Z Restated Statement of Tax Shelter Annexure-AA Restated Statement of Contingent Liabilities Annexure-AB Restated Statement of Other Financial Ratio Annexure-AC Details of Employee Benefits Annexure-AD Other Notes Annexure-AE Significant Accounting Policy and Notes to the Restated Financial Statements Annexure IV Material Adjustments to the Restated Financial Statements Annexure V

In our opinion and to the best of information and explanation provided to us, the Restated Financial Statement of the Company, read with significant accounting policies and notes to accounts as appearing in Annexure V are prepared after providing appropriate adjustments and regroupings as considered appropriate.

We, M/s. M M Reddy & Co., Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and our peer Review Certificate is valid as on the date of signing of this report.

The preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the Company and are in accordance with the provisions of the Act and ICDR Regulations. The Financial Statements and information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.

The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

In our opinion, the above Restated Financial Statements along with Annexure A to AE of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV and V are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note issued by ICAI prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Indian GAAP).

Ameenji Rubber Limited

Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the Proposed SME IPO of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing.

This report is intended solely for the use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with the SEBI, Stock Exchanges and the ROC in connection with the proposed SME IPO of the Company and is not to be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior written consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.