iifl-logo

Ameenji Rubber Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

Ameenji Rubber Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ameenji Rubber Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

23 Sep, 2025|09:05 PM
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 92.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 92.24%

Non-Promoter- 7.75%

Institutions: 7.75%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ameenji Rubber Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

8.28

2.3

2.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.87

7.54

4.04

Net Worth

14.15

9.84

6.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Ameenji Rubber Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.17

096,266.18-1780477.9750.48

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,555.8

053,692.96-2.5202.99195.37

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

114.98

53.9831,044.6114.080.581,655.478.62

National Securities Depository Ltd

1,243.95

77.3624,87982.630160.9675.42

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

369.15

32.1615,953.18137.480.66234.1354.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ameenji Rubber Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mufaddal Najmuddin Deesawala

Whole Time Director

SAKINA MUFADDAL DEESAWALA

Executive Director

Fatema Mufaddal Deesawala

Non Executive Director

Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala

Independent Director

Asfia Moin

Independent Director

JAYASUDHA KAPOOR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Srinivasan Chakravarthi

Registered Office

5-5-65/1/A F-14 S.A.Trade-,

Centre 1st Flr Ranigunji,

Telangana - 500003

Tel: +91-040-4004 4006

Website: http://www.ameenji.com

Email: info@ameenji.net

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Ameenji Rubber Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ameenji Rubber Ltd share price today?

The Ameenji Rubber Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Ameenji Rubber Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ameenji Rubber Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 23 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ameenji Rubber Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ameenji Rubber Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 23 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ameenji Rubber Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ameenji Rubber Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ameenji Rubber Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 23 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ameenji Rubber Ltd?

Ameenji Rubber Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ameenji Rubber Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ameenji Rubber Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ameenji Rubber Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.