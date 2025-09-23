No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.28
2.3
2.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.87
7.54
4.04
Net Worth
14.15
9.84
6.34
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.17
|0
|96,266.18
|-178
|0
|477.97
|50.48
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,555.8
|0
|53,692.96
|-2.52
|0
|2.99
|195.37
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
114.98
|53.98
|31,044.6
|114.08
|0.58
|1,655.47
|8.62
National Securities Depository Ltd
1,243.95
|77.36
|24,879
|82.63
|0
|160.96
|75.42
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
369.15
|32.16
|15,953.18
|137.48
|0.66
|234.13
|54.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mufaddal Najmuddin Deesawala
Whole Time Director
SAKINA MUFADDAL DEESAWALA
Executive Director
Fatema Mufaddal Deesawala
Non Executive Director
Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala
Independent Director
Asfia Moin
Independent Director
JAYASUDHA KAPOOR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srinivasan Chakravarthi
5-5-65/1/A F-14 S.A.Trade-,
Centre 1st Flr Ranigunji,
Telangana - 500003
Tel: +91-040-4004 4006
Website: http://www.ameenji.com
Email: info@ameenji.net
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Ameenji Rubber Ltd
