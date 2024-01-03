Ameenji Rubber Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.28
2.3
2.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.87
7.54
4.04
Net Worth
14.15
9.84
6.34
Minority Interest
Debt
34.95
21.5
16.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
49.13
31.34
22.98
Fixed Assets
21.66
16.33
15.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.38
0.38
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.77
0
Networking Capital
26.97
12.6
7.68
Inventories
31.2
20.66
11.73
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.81
9.72
15.14
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.03
6.06
8.6
Sundry Creditors
-20.72
-20.46
-23.74
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.35
-3.38
-4.05
Cash
0.12
1.26
0.06
Total Assets
49.13
31.34
22.98
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.