Ameenji Rubber Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

8.28

2.3

2.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.87

7.54

4.04

Net Worth

14.15

9.84

6.34

Minority Interest

Debt

34.95

21.5

16.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0

0

Total Liabilities

49.13

31.34

22.98

Fixed Assets

21.66

16.33

15.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.38

0.38

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.77

0

Networking Capital

26.97

12.6

7.68

Inventories

31.2

20.66

11.73

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

14.81

9.72

15.14

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8.03

6.06

8.6

Sundry Creditors

-20.72

-20.46

-23.74

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.35

-3.38

-4.05

Cash

0.12

1.26

0.06

Total Assets

49.13

31.34

22.98

