To the Members of AMIC Forging Limited.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s AMIC Forging Limited(CIN:U27100WB2007PLC116674)which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31stMarch, 2024,Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended 31stMarch, 2024, Cash Flow Statementfor the year ended on that date, notes to the financial statements and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the State of Affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch 2024 and its Profit/Loss and Cash flowsfor the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIsCode of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), read with Rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Ifweconclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A"a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit andLoss and Cash Flow Statement along with Notes to Accounts, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts;

d. in our opinion, the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statementcomply with the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), read with Rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

i) The company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The company did not have any long term contracts including Derivative contracts for which there are any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred by the company to the Investor Education & Protection Fund.

iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

(vi) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated effectively from 5th May 2023 till the end of the Financial Year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For AAA& Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN : 324719E

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT REFERRED

The annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report of the company on the financial statements for theyear ended 31stMarch2024, we report that:

1. (a)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets.

(b)As per information and explanations given to us Property, Plant and Equipment of the company have been physically verified by the management during the period at reasonable intervals, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its Assets. No material discrepancy was noticed during such physical verification.

(c) Title Deed of all the Immovable properties of the company are held in the name of the company as per the documents provided to us till the last date of the period.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible Assets during the period.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami Property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

2. (a)As per information and explanations given to us inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the period, which in our opinion is appropriatehaving regard to the size of the Company and nature of its Inventories.

The Company is maintaining proper records of inventories. As informed, no material discrepancies where noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned Working Capital limits in excess of INR 5 Crores in aggregate, during the period from Banks or Financial Institutions on the basis of security of current assets. As informed by the Management, quarterly returns or statements have been filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions and are in agreement with books of Accounts.

3. (a) As informed to us and on the basis of examination of Books of Accounts and other relevant records we report that the Company has granted the following loans, or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to the following entities

Borrower Nature Relation Amount (in INR) Balance outstanding on 31st March, 2024 MackeilIspat& Forgings Ltd LOAN Common Director Rs. 1,50,00,000/- Rs. 1,88,73,377/- Dakor Logistics LLP Investment Company is Designated Partner represented by Director AnshulChamaria Rs. 4,40,00,000/- Rs. 4,38,35,305/- Samriddhi Metals Pvt. Ltd. LIGN=LEFT>LOAN OTHERS Rs. 7,71,00,000/- Rs. 9,16,90,474/-

(b) The Investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) As informed tous and on the basis of examination of Books of Accounts and other relevant records, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and are regular.

(d) Where the amount is overdue, reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest.

(e) No loans or advances in the nature of loan, which has fallen due during the period, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans, or advances in the nature of loans, which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to the tune of Rs. 1,30,00,000/- (Rupees OneCrore andThirty Lakhs Only).

4. In our opinion and as per information and explanations given to us, the company has granted loan to a company in which one of its director is interested. The details of such loan is given below:

Borrower Nature Relationship Amount (in INR) Balance outstanding on 31st March, 2024 MackeilIspat& Forgings Ltd LOAN Common Director (AnshulChamaria) Rs. 1,50,00,000/- Rs. 1,88,73,377/-

However, the Company has not made Investment through more than two layers of Investment Companies in accordance with Section 186 of the Act.

5. In our opinion and as per information and explanations given to us the company has not accepted any deposits from the public, hence complied with the provisions of section 73 to 76 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 as applicable.

6. The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained during the year by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including PF, ESI, Income tax, Customs duty, Goods & Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities. Further. No undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us there are no dues outstanding of PF, ESI, Income Tax, Custom Duty, Cess ,or Goods & Services Tax on account of any dispute, as at 31st March, 2024.

8. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of accounts which have been surrendered or disclosed as Income during the period in the tax assessment of the Company. Accordingly, provisions stated in Clause 8 of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

9. According to the information and explanations given tous and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, we report that

(a)The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or any other borrowings and Interest thereon toFinancial Institutions, Banks, or any other lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared as a Wilful Defaulter by any bank, financial institution or any other lender.

(c) The Term Loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) The Funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture. (f) The Company has not raised loans during the period on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies

10. (a) As stated in Note 27w to the accompanying financial statements, the Company during the current year has completed its Initial Public Offering (‘IPO) of equity shares which was entirely a ‘Fresh Issue. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money raised by way of initial public offer for the purposes for which they were raised.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under sub clause b of Clause 10 of paragraph 3 is not applicable.

11. (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us , no material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under sub section (12) of Section 143 of Companies Act, has been filed by the Auditor in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given tous, the company did not receive any whistle-blower complaints.

12. In our opinion, the company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, Clause 12 of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us& based on examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 & 188 of the act where applicable & details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequateinternal audit system commensurate with thesize and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit report of theCompany issued till date for the period under audit.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us & based on examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any Non-Cash Transactions with the Directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 15 of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

16. (a) The company is not required to get registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (b) The company has not conducted any Non Banking Financial or Housing Finance Activities without a valid Certificate of Registration from RBI. (c) The Company is not A Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the RBI. (d) No company of the group, if any, is a Core Investment Company (CIC)

17. Based on an overall review of the Financial Statements, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year and accordingly provisions of Clause 17 of Paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable

18. There has been no resignation of Statutory Auditors during the periodand accordingly provisions of Clause 18 of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us & based on examination of the records of the company, and on the basis of Financial Ratios, Ageing, expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, auditors knowledge of Board of directors and management plans, we am of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of Audit Report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund or to a Special Account as per the provisions of section 135(5) of the Act read with Schedule VII. Accordingly, reporting under sub clause (a) of clause 20 of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

(b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pursuant to any ongoing project, and hence transferring unspent amount to a special account in compliance with provisions of sub-section 6 of Section 135 of the Act is not applicable to Company. Accordingly, reporting under sub clause (b) of clause 20 of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

21. The reporting under Clause 21 of Paragraph of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.

"Annexure B" To the Independent Auditors Report referred

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (i) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION

143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AMIC Forging Limited("the Company") as onMarch31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. we conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WITH REFERENCE TO THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.