SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹1,460
Prev. Close₹1,431.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹168.48
Day's High₹1,468.9
Day's Low₹1,410
52 Week's High₹1,809.45
52 Week's Low₹428
Book Value₹143.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,625.53
P/E132.18
EPS10.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.49
0.86
0.71
0.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.11
19.06
7.18
6.19
Net Worth
64.6
19.92
7.89
6.9
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
126.15
115.85
71.12
26.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
126.15
115.85
71.12
26.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.37
0.98
0.27
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Girdharilal Chamaria
Executive Director
Anshul Chamaria
Non Executive Director
Rashmi Chamaria
Independent Director
Pravin Poddar
Independent Director
Parma Nand Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Fatehpuria
Summary
Amic Forging Ltd was originally incorporated on June 19, 2007 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Kali Mata Forging Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Further, the name was changed from Kali Mata Forging Private Limited to Amic Forging Private Limited dated January 09, 2017. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Amic Forging Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on August 09, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.The Company is a manufacturer in forging industry and is engaged in manufacturing of forged Components catering to various industries. Presently, the Company is in the business of manufacturing different forging components like Rounds, Shafts, Blanks and complete finished engineering, spare parts like Gear Coupling, Hub, Round, Flange, other custom engineered components. Theseproducts are mainly manufactured in carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel, Nickel and Tools Alloys. The Company manufacture precision machined components as per customer specifications and International Standards like AISI, BS, IS, DIN etc., catering to the requirements of various industry such as Heavy Engineering, Steel Industry, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Refineries, Thermal Power, Nuclear Power, Hydro Power, Cement Industry, Sugar and other related industries. Apart from these, it has forging facilities and machining capabiliti
The Amic Forging Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1440 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amic Forging Ltd is ₹1625.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amic Forging Ltd is 132.18 and 10.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amic Forging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amic Forging Ltd is ₹428 and ₹1809.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Amic Forging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 238.35%, 6 Month at 4.43%, 3 Month at 0.63% and 1 Month at 16.09%.
