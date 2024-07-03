iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amic Forging Ltd Share Price

1,440
(0.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:03:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,460
  • Day's High1,468.9
  • 52 Wk High1,809.45
  • Prev. Close1,431.55
  • Day's Low1,410
  • 52 Wk Low 428
  • Turnover (lac)168.48
  • P/E132.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value143.05
  • EPS10.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,625.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Amic Forging Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

1,460

Prev. Close

1,431.55

Turnover(Lac.)

168.48

Day's High

1,468.9

Day's Low

1,410

52 Week's High

1,809.45

52 Week's Low

428

Book Value

143.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,625.53

P/E

132.18

EPS

10.83

Divi. Yield

0

Amic Forging Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Amic Forging Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Amic Forging Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:11 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.74%

Non-Promoter- 2.03%

Institutions: 2.03%

Non-Institutions: 40.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Amic Forging Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.49

0.86

0.71

0.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

54.11

19.06

7.18

6.19

Net Worth

64.6

19.92

7.89

6.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

126.15

115.85

71.12

26.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

126.15

115.85

71.12

26.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.37

0.98

0.27

0.02

View Annually Results

Amic Forging Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Amic Forging Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Girdharilal Chamaria

Executive Director

Anshul Chamaria

Non Executive Director

Rashmi Chamaria

Independent Director

Pravin Poddar

Independent Director

Parma Nand Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Fatehpuria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amic Forging Ltd

Summary

Amic Forging Ltd was originally incorporated on June 19, 2007 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Kali Mata Forging Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Further, the name was changed from Kali Mata Forging Private Limited to Amic Forging Private Limited dated January 09, 2017. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Amic Forging Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on August 09, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.The Company is a manufacturer in forging industry and is engaged in manufacturing of forged Components catering to various industries. Presently, the Company is in the business of manufacturing different forging components like Rounds, Shafts, Blanks and complete finished engineering, spare parts like Gear Coupling, Hub, Round, Flange, other custom engineered components. Theseproducts are mainly manufactured in carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel, Nickel and Tools Alloys. The Company manufacture precision machined components as per customer specifications and International Standards like AISI, BS, IS, DIN etc., catering to the requirements of various industry such as Heavy Engineering, Steel Industry, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Refineries, Thermal Power, Nuclear Power, Hydro Power, Cement Industry, Sugar and other related industries. Apart from these, it has forging facilities and machining capabiliti
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Amic Forging Ltd share price today?

The Amic Forging Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1440 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amic Forging Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amic Forging Ltd is ₹1625.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amic Forging Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amic Forging Ltd is 132.18 and 10.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amic Forging Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amic Forging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amic Forging Ltd is ₹428 and ₹1809.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amic Forging Ltd?

Amic Forging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 238.35%, 6 Month at 4.43%, 3 Month at 0.63% and 1 Month at 16.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amic Forging Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amic Forging Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.75 %
Institutions - 2.03 %
Public - 40.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Amic Forging Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.