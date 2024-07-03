Summary

Amic Forging Ltd was originally incorporated on June 19, 2007 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Kali Mata Forging Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Further, the name was changed from Kali Mata Forging Private Limited to Amic Forging Private Limited dated January 09, 2017. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Amic Forging Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on August 09, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.The Company is a manufacturer in forging industry and is engaged in manufacturing of forged Components catering to various industries. Presently, the Company is in the business of manufacturing different forging components like Rounds, Shafts, Blanks and complete finished engineering, spare parts like Gear Coupling, Hub, Round, Flange, other custom engineered components. Theseproducts are mainly manufactured in carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel, Nickel and Tools Alloys. The Company manufacture precision machined components as per customer specifications and International Standards like AISI, BS, IS, DIN etc., catering to the requirements of various industry such as Heavy Engineering, Steel Industry, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Refineries, Thermal Power, Nuclear Power, Hydro Power, Cement Industry, Sugar and other related industries. Apart from these, it has forging facilities and machining capabiliti

