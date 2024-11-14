iifl-logo-icon 1
Amic Forging Ltd Board Meeting

1,540
(3.72%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:52:00 AM

Amic Forging CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Amic Forging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial result for the half year ended on September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Result for the half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 17th October, 2024
Board Meeting31 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
Amic Forging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i To evaluate any and all proposals for fund raising by the Company; ii The notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company or Notice of Postal Ballot along with explanatory statement thereto The Board Meeting to be held on 29/07/2024 has been revised to 31/07/2024 This is to inform that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company which was originally scheduled to be held on Monday 29th day of July, 2024 stand rescheduled to Wednesday 31st Day of July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024) Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 held on 31.0.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Amic Forging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial result for the year ended march 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on 30th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

