Amic Forging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i To evaluate any and all proposals for fund raising by the Company; ii The notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company or Notice of Postal Ballot along with explanatory statement thereto The Board Meeting to be held on 29/07/2024 has been revised to 31/07/2024 This is to inform that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company which was originally scheduled to be held on Monday 29th day of July, 2024 stand rescheduled to Wednesday 31st Day of July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024) Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 held on 31.0.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)