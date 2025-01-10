Amic Forging Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.49
0.86
0.71
0.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.11
19.06
7.18
6.19
Net Worth
64.6
19.92
7.89
6.9
Minority Interest
Debt
3.86
5.16
10.71
4.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.22
0.18
0.11
0.1
Total Liabilities
68.68
25.26
18.71
11.36
Fixed Assets
11.87
7.82
5.31
4.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.74
7.65
2.5
1.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
25.99
8.38
10.72
5.64
Inventories
0.31
6.46
0.21
1.03
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
29.16
21.74
13.87
9.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
19.97
17.3
9.56
0.45
Sundry Creditors
-16.57
-29.07
-12.5
-4.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.88
-8.04
-0.42
-0.22
Cash
12.08
1.41
0.18
0.16
Total Assets
68.68
25.26
18.71
11.37
No Record Found
