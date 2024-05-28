REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion:-

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of AMIT SECURITIES LIMITED, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss,the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow on that date, a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and the otheraccounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, the Profit and other comprehensive income,the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined that there are no Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our audit report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information and presentation of its report (Hereinafter called as "Board Report") which comprises various information required under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013. However, our opinion on the financial statements does not cover other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the standaloneFinancial Statements

7. The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") with respect to the preparation of thesestandalonefinancial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards prescribedunder Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. Those Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

10. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our report. In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the act: the accounting and auditing standards and matter which are required to be included in audit report under the provisions of the Act and Rules made thereunder.

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. 12. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: n Identify andassess the risksof material misstatementof the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. n Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to the consolidated financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

n Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. n Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. n Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. 13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. 14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. 15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020 ("the order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 we give in the "annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

17. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought, and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books of the Company.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss(including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on31stMarch, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations on its financial position in itsInd AS financial statements – Refer Note-30 to the Ind AS financial statements; ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any on long term long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There were no amounts which were required to betransferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(h)

(i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (h) (i) and (h) (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(i) The Company has not declared any dividend during the current Financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

(j) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same was operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

18. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

The Company has not paid/provided for any managerial remuneration during the year.

For M Mehta & Company Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000957C

CA Nitin Bandi, (Partner) M.No. 400394 UDIN: 24400394BKATNO6406

Place: Indore Dated:28.05.2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO

THE MEMBERS OF AMIT SECURITIES LIMITED, ON THE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained reasonable records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(a) (B) The company does not have any intangible assets. Hence clause i(a)(B) of the order is not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipmentduring the year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of Company examined by us we report that there are no immovable properties with the company, hence paragraph 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and result of our audit procedures, in our opinion, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) As explained to us, the inventory of the Company has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion the frequency of the verification is reasonable and no material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records.

(iii) During the year, the company has not made any investment or provided any guarantee or security to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnership and other parties however, has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnership and other parties.

(a) Loan of Rs.242.5 Lakhs was given during the year. The amount of loan outstanding as on the Balance sheet Date is Rs. 255.84 Lakhs.

(b) The terms and conditions on which loan has been granted is not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us, no amount of loan is overdue as at the year end.

(e) No Loan has fallen due during the year and no loan has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) The company has not granted any loans in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the requirements of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act in respect of loans given.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedure, the company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) According to information and explanations given to us the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues relating to Goods and Service

Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there was no transaction found unrecorded in the books of accounts of the company which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) The company does not have any loans or borrowings from any Financial Institution, Banks, Government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(ix) of the order is not applicable.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any amount by way of initial public offer/ further public offer (including debt instruments) accordingly clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised funds by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully partially or optionally convertible) during the year accordingly clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the company, noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of such case by the management.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and informationwith us there is no instance of fraud reportable under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where ever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards; (xiv) (a) (b) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, the group does not have any CICs accordingly clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash loss during the year and in the immediately preceding financial year as well.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There is no unspent amount other than ongoing projects which were to be transferred to the funds specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) The Company is not required to transfer any amount under subsection (6) of section 135 of the Companies Act,2013.

For M Mehta & Company Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000957C

CA NitinBandi (Partner) M.No. 400394 UDIN: 24400394BKATNO6406

Dated: 28.05.2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF AMIT SECURITIES LIMITED, ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 ANNEXURE B

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AMIT SECURITIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalonefinancial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For M Mehta & Company Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000957C

CA Nitin Bandi (Partner) M.No. 400394 UDIN: 24400394BKATNO6406