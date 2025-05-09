SectorTrading
Open₹6.61
Prev. Close₹6.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹6.61
Day's Low₹6.61
52 Week's High₹6.3
52 Week's Low₹6
Book Value₹18.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.69
P/E25.2
EPS0.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.33
7.33
7.33
7.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.98
5.83
3.76
3.69
Net Worth
13.31
13.16
11.09
11.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.1
1.61
0
1.03
yoy growth (%)
-31.53
0
-100
-63.55
Raw materials
-1.05
-1.57
0
-0.84
As % of sales
95.44
97.32
0
81.52
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.18
-0.02
0
0.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.01
0
-0.04
Working capital
-0.33
0.54
-2.22
0.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.53
0
-100
-63.55
Op profit growth
-18.43
0
-100
-79.29
EBIT growth
-839.21
0
-100
-79.4
Net profit growth
-555.82
0
-100
-86.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.97
2.22
2.07
1.11
1.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.97
2.22
2.07
1.11
1.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.21
2.16
0.14
0.22
0.03
Independent Director
Praveen Jain
Chairman & Managing Director
Nitin Maheshwari
Executive Director
Aditi Mittal
Independent Director
Pradeep Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Simran Chopra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Amit Securities is a non banking finance company (NBFC) incorporated in 1992. The main business of the company is investment and the Capital Market is providing promising return. The company is endeavored for making investments, which maximizes returns arid ensures safety of fund. The company is consolidating its resources, which would be used for committing capital for future business activities. The company, with its integrations of operations is ideally positioned to benefit from the growing capital market.
The Amit Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amit Securities Ltd is ₹4.69 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amit Securities Ltd is 25.2 and 0.34 as of 09 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amit Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amit Securities Ltd is ₹6 and ₹6.3 as of 09 May ‘25
Amit Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.80%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
