iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Amit Securities Ltd Share Price

6.61
(4.92%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.61
  • Day's High6.61
  • 52 Wk High6.3
  • Prev. Close6.3
  • Day's Low6.61
  • 52 Wk Low 6
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E25.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.53
  • EPS0.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Amit Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

6.61

Prev. Close

6.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

6.61

Day's Low

6.61

52 Week's High

6.3

52 Week's Low

6

Book Value

18.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.69

P/E

25.2

EPS

0.25

Divi. Yield

0

Amit Securities Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

12 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Amit Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Amit Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025|12:52 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.34%

Non-Promoter- 36.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Amit Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.33

7.33

7.33

7.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.98

5.83

3.76

3.69

Net Worth

13.31

13.16

11.09

11.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.1

1.61

0

1.03

yoy growth (%)

-31.53

0

-100

-63.55

Raw materials

-1.05

-1.57

0

-0.84

As % of sales

95.44

97.32

0

81.52

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.18

-0.02

0

0.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.01

0

-0.04

Working capital

-0.33

0.54

-2.22

0.43

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.53

0

-100

-63.55

Op profit growth

-18.43

0

-100

-79.29

EBIT growth

-839.21

0

-100

-79.4

Net profit growth

-555.82

0

-100

-86.5

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.97

2.22

2.07

1.11

1.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.97

2.22

2.07

1.11

1.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.21

2.16

0.14

0.22

0.03

View Annually Results

Amit Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,251.75

97.692,59,892.654,275.390.066,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

797.05

65.1727,976.4665.790.82672.1271.38

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

259.9

14.5720,318.32460.562.3913,094.8650.08

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

535.35

139.0511,825.0826.610.27291.3464.86

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

245.95

117.127,997.8921.580470.5535.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Amit Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Praveen Jain

Chairman & Managing Director

Nitin Maheshwari

Executive Director

Aditi Mittal

Independent Director

Pradeep Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Simran Chopra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amit Securities Ltd

Summary

Amit Securities is a non banking finance company (NBFC) incorporated in 1992. The main business of the company is investment and the Capital Market is providing promising return. The company is endeavored for making investments, which maximizes returns arid ensures safety of fund. The company is consolidating its resources, which would be used for committing capital for future business activities. The company, with its integrations of operations is ideally positioned to benefit from the growing capital market.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Amit Securities Ltd share price today?

The Amit Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amit Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amit Securities Ltd is ₹4.69 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amit Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amit Securities Ltd is 25.2 and 0.34 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amit Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amit Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amit Securities Ltd is ₹6 and ₹6.3 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amit Securities Ltd?

Amit Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.80%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amit Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amit Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.66 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Amit Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.