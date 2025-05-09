Summary

Amit Securities is a non banking finance company (NBFC) incorporated in 1992. The main business of the company is investment and the Capital Market is providing promising return. The company is endeavored for making investments, which maximizes returns arid ensures safety of fund. The company is consolidating its resources, which would be used for committing capital for future business activities. The company, with its integrations of operations is ideally positioned to benefit from the growing capital market.

