|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.53
0
-100
-70.08
Op profit growth
-18.43
0
-100
-145.39
EBIT growth
-839.21
0
-100
-82.8
Net profit growth
82.84
0
-100
-56.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.88
-3.26
0
-14.43
EBIT margin
16.33
-1.51
0
12.98
Net profit margin
27.04
10.12
0
27.89
RoCE
1.47
-0.2
0
0.96
RoNW
0.61
0.34
0
0.51
RoA
0.61
0.34
0
0.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.22
-0.05
0.02
0.12
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.42
0.22
0
0.33
Book value per share
17.39
16.6
16.09
15.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.9
P/CEPS
9.34
0
P/B
0.22
EV/EBIDTA
14.22
0
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-11.71
40.97
0
-17.81
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.79
19.2
0
0
Inventory days
9.89
4.51
0
4.29
Creditor days
-38.11
-9.84
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-347.51
78.58
0
-2,221.68
Net debt / equity
-0.01
-0.04
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
5.34
9.86
0
0.16
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-95.44
-97.32
0
-98.52
Employee costs
-1.62
-1.11
0
-6.39
Other costs
-6.81
-4.81
0
-9.51
