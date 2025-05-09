iifl-logo
6.61
(4.92%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.53

0

-100

-70.08

Op profit growth

-18.43

0

-100

-145.39

EBIT growth

-839.21

0

-100

-82.8

Net profit growth

82.84

0

-100

-56.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.88

-3.26

0

-14.43

EBIT margin

16.33

-1.51

0

12.98

Net profit margin

27.04

10.12

0

27.89

RoCE

1.47

-0.2

0

0.96

RoNW

0.61

0.34

0

0.51

RoA

0.61

0.34

0

0.51

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.22

-0.05

0.02

0.12

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.42

0.22

0

0.33

Book value per share

17.39

16.6

16.09

15.61

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.9

P/CEPS

9.34

0

P/B

0.22

EV/EBIDTA

14.22

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-11.71

40.97

0

-17.81

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

52.79

19.2

0

0

Inventory days

9.89

4.51

0

4.29

Creditor days

-38.11

-9.84

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-347.51

78.58

0

-2,221.68

Net debt / equity

-0.01

-0.04

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

5.34

9.86

0

0.16

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-95.44

-97.32

0

-98.52

Employee costs

-1.62

-1.11

0

-6.39

Other costs

-6.81

-4.81

0

-9.51

