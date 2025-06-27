Amit Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.18
-0.02
0
0.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.01
0
-0.04
Working capital
-0.33
0.54
-2.22
0.43
Other operating items
Operating
-0.17
0.5
-2.22
0.48
Capital expenditure
-0.01
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.18
0.5
-2.22
0.48
Equity raised
7.18
7.31
7.25
7.08
Investing
0.37
-0.49
2.21
-0.34
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.37
7.33
7.24
7.23
